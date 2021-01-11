Taste the World With Hawksworth Restaurant’s New Destination Wine Dinner Series

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | Happy New Year! From the Hawksworth Restaurant Group, we’d like to wish you a happy and safe 2021! We’re so excited for all that is to come and we hope that you join us on the journey ahead.

By now, your passport is probably longing to be stamped. While travel restrictions are still in place, let Hawksworth Restaurant whisk you away to the exotic locales that you have been missing (and you won’t even have to queue at security). Introducing the Hawksworth Destination Wine Dinner Series. Starting Wednesday, January 20th, and every Wednesday thereafter, our award-winning sommelier team will be featuring a wine region to pair with an adventurous dinner menu. For the month of January, we’re highlighting wines from the Iberian Peninsula, home to the colourful and vibrant nations of Spain and Portugal. Our sommelier team will be pouring bottles from the area and pairing them with an $89.99 four-course feast and an additional $55 for wine pairings. The details of the wine, menu and pairing cost will be announced shortly. Stay tuned to our Instagram for updates!

If you can’t wait until the Wine Dinner Series to enjoy delicious eats, come try some of our new dishes. Our crispy pork belly with roasted scallops ($39) has quickly become a guest favourite since its addition to the menu. The dish is accompanied by a beetroot and apple purée and served with cauliflower making it a perfect marriage of sweet and savoury. Delight in our parmesan-crusted chicken breast ($38), served with eggplant tortellini, olives, and tomato fondue–an exquisite and comforting creation that you have to try!

We’re looking forward to sharing more tasty and unique experiences with you in the new year. Space is limited in our dining room. Call 604.673.7000 to reserve your spot today. Don’t forget you can also pre-order your meals for pickup or have it delivered with DoorDash. See you soon!

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa Launches ‘We Love Locals’ Campaign for January

