Wedgewood Hotel & Spa Launches ‘We Love Locals’ Campaign for January

The GOODS from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | This January, downtown Vancouver’s Wedgewood Hotel & Spa is inviting locals to experience the city’s only Relais & Châteaux property with a special staycation and dining offer. With each booking, Vancouverites will receive a $50 food & beverage credit to enjoy Chef Montgomery Lau’s exquisite European-inspired cuisine in award-winning Bacchus Restaurant (Wednesday-Sunday) or in the comfort of your room through In Room Dining.

“During this time, we are hoping to offer Vancouverites a place to unwind in their own city,” says Elpie Marinakis, Co-owner and Managing Director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Whether it be a staycation, a day to work away from home, or as a gift to a loved one, we wanted to give our amazing locals an opportunity to not only enjoy one of our rooms, but also our beautiful restaurant.”

The “We Love Locals” January offer features room rates that start from $189 for Executive Rooms to $322 for a Wedgewood Suite, which includes a separate living area and a spacious workspace.

Combine the “We Love Locals” package with Bacchus Restaurant’s “Dine-In” Table D’hote three-course dinner menu for $49 per person, Wednesday to Sunday throughout the month of January. Main dish options include Lamb Shanks Kokkinisto, Prosciutto & Potato Cappellacci, and a hearty Winter Squash Risotto.

With an in-house spa, guests can also book a relaxing treatment at The Spa at Wedgewood, a hidden oasis on the hotel’s second floor. The Winter Wonderland Massage combines deep tissue, Swedish and aromatherapy to rejuvenate the body and soul. Guests can also protect the skin against the cold winter wind with the Glow Booster Facial to restore the skin’s radiance.

To book the “We Love Locals” package, guests can visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com or call 604-689-7777. The package is available until January 31, 2021.

About Bacchus Restaurant | Located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant exudes old world charm and modern elegance. Named after the Roman wine god Bacchus, guests enjoy dishes by executive chef Montgomery Lau featuring regional ingredients and global flavours with a distinct European flair. The celebrated lounge is a local favourite for cocktail hour and nightcaps.