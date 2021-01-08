Community News / Downtown

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa Launches ‘We Love Locals’ Campaign for January

Portrait

The GOODS from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | This January, downtown Vancouver’s Wedgewood Hotel & Spa is inviting locals to experience the city’s only Relais & Châteaux property with a special staycation and dining offer. With each booking, Vancouverites will receive a $50 food & beverage credit to enjoy Chef Montgomery Lau’s exquisite European-inspired cuisine in award-winning Bacchus Restaurant (Wednesday-Sunday) or in the comfort of your room through In Room Dining.

“During this time, we are hoping to offer Vancouverites a place to unwind in their own city,” says Elpie Marinakis, Co-owner and Managing Director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Whether it be a staycation, a day to work away from home, or as a gift to a loved one, we wanted to give our amazing locals an opportunity to not only enjoy one of our rooms, but also our beautiful restaurant.”

The “We Love Locals” January offer features room rates that start from $189 for Executive Rooms to $322 for a Wedgewood Suite, which includes a separate living area and a spacious workspace.

Combine the “We Love Locals” package with Bacchus Restaurant’s “Dine-In” Table D’hote three-course dinner menu for $49 per person, Wednesday to Sunday throughout the month of January. Main dish options include Lamb Shanks Kokkinisto, Prosciutto & Potato Cappellacci, and a hearty Winter Squash Risotto.

With an in-house spa, guests can also book a relaxing treatment at The Spa at Wedgewood, a hidden oasis on the hotel’s second floor. The Winter Wonderland Massage combines deep tissue, Swedish and aromatherapy to rejuvenate the body and soul. Guests can also protect the skin against the cold winter wind with the Glow Booster Facial to restore the skin’s radiance.

To book the “We Love Locals” package, guests can visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com or call 604-689-7777. The package is available until January 31, 2021.

About Bacchus Restaurant | Located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant exudes old world charm and modern elegance. Named after the Roman wine god Bacchus, guests enjoy dishes by executive chef Montgomery Lau featuring regional ingredients and global flavours with a distinct European flair. The celebrated lounge is a local favourite for cocktail hour and nightcaps.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
Wedgewood Hotel & Spa Launches ‘We Love Locals’ Campaign for January
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #242

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

It's a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender St.'s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several of these...

Popular

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Intelligence Briefs

On Normality Delayed and the Most Selfishly Reckless Restaurant in Vancouver

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds resolutions and people making drinks out of spent Christmas trees.

Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

Tea and Two Slices

On 2021’s Seven Days of Sucking So Far and Throwing Social Media Influencers From Planes

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds more empty homes and hopes for summer normality fading.

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Annalena Reveals New Sit-Down Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options Too)

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Dishes for January

Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Opens New Bean-To-Bar Workshop and Store on Granville Island

Community News

Tacofino Announces Next Two Editions of ‘Shift Change’ and Program Extension Through 2021