Kasama Chocolate Opens New Bean-To-Bar Workshop and Store on Granville Island

Vancouver, BC | We have some exciting news to share! We’ve just opened our new bean-to-bar chocolate workshop and retail store on Granville Island. The shop is located at 2-1244 Cartwright Street, and will be open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10am-5pm.

After a lengthy application and interview process, which began last fall, we’re very honoured to have been chosen as the new tenants at #2-1244 Cartwright Street, the former home of Feathercraft, whose owners recently retired.

Kasama Chocolate started in the fall of 2015, when, one day over beers, Vince showed his friends, Dom, Stefan, and Oliver, pictures of some yellow fruits growing on his family’s small plot of land in the northern Philippines. At first we thought they were mangoes. When we realized they were actually cacao pods, we asked Vince if he could bring back some beans so we could try making chocolate from them. Not long after, he brought back a bag of dried, fermented cacao beans, so we dove straight in. The four of us got together almost every weekend to make chocolate, and tested out recipes on our friends.

Since we started this journey 5 years ago, it has always been a dream to have our own little chocolate workshop. Yet, the high cost of rent in Vancouver, and the huge amount of work involved in making chocolate straight from the bean, has often made that dream seem like a distant reality. It’s been a long road.

From our humble beginnings as a home based business selling at farmers markets to moving into a commercial kitchen and now, finally to have a space of our own, where we can welcome you all to enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of artisanal chocolate being made directly from the bean!

When COVID struck, it sent our long-term plans into a tailspin, and we had serious doubts about whether to make this next step. Thanks so much to all of you who supported us during this difficult year. It has been truly moving, and gave us the encouragement to take this leap forward.

We’re very excited to join the amazing craft community on Granville Island and to build a home there for Kasama. Granville Island has long been a cultural hub for artists and makers. As a small-scale maker of an artisan product, there is no place we’d rather be.

We acknowledge that Granville Island is located on the unceded territories of the Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam peoples, who have lived on these lands for thousands of years.

We aim to be respectful of Granville Island’s mission statement and to create a space that is inclusive and welcoming to all who visit.

We can’t wait to have you over!

