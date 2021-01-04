Provence Marinaside and Cedar Creek Estate Winery Pair Up for Special Menu

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Phew! We have made it to 2021. It’s as good a reason as any to celebrate with the January Wine Menu at Provence Marinaside. This month shines the spotlight on wines of Cedar Creek Estate Winery: Platinum Series Haynes Creek Single Vineyard Viognier 2017 and the multi-award-winning Platinum Series Haynes Creek Single Vineyard Syrah 2017.

“Both these wines are from a single vineyard – Haynes Creek at the base of Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos Lake. It is one of the hottest vineyards in the Okanagan and that micro-climate creates wines with beautifully rich and concentrated flavours,” says Joshua Carlson, Provence Marinaside’s Wine Director. “The Haynes Creek Syrah is co-fermented with 10 percent of Haynes Creek Viognier. This is a vinification method practiced in Côte Rôtie to add dimension to the Syrah grape. On their own, Syrah grapes ferment, and produce a nice wine; but when co-fermented with Viognier, there’s a bit of magic that happens. The gasses released from the viogniers fermentation encourage phenolic, and aromatic presence of the Syrah that wouldn’t be there on its own. The result is a lifted, floral and perfumed nose, with a rich, yet finessed palate. Taylor Whelan, Cedar Creek’s winemaker, hit a home run with this Syrah.”

Provence Owner/Chef Jean Francis Quaglia, along with Chef de Cuisine Sheldon Maloff and their talented chef team, has created two flavourful seasonal dishes to complement the wines – Beet Salad and Coffee-Braised Beef Cheeks. The dishes are unique to the Monthly Wine Menu and do not appear on Provence Marinaside’s regular menu.

January’s Monthly Wine Menu contains a QR code so that guests can access more information on the winery and the featured wines.

January – Cedar Creek Estate Winery

Winemaker: Taylor Whelan

Two-course Menu $57/person

Two-course Wine Pairing $40/person

Two-course Petit Pour Pairing $25/person

First Course

Beet Salad

Red and golden beets, smoked house-made ricotta cheese,

chives, citrus and beet/apple cider vinaigrette

Cedar Creek Estate Winery Platinum Series

‘Haynes Creek’ Single Vineyard Viognier 2017

$22/glass, $90/bottle

Made from a single block of Viognier from the estate Haynes Creek Vineyard, this impressive version is fresh; notes of guava, mango, ginger and lemongrass, bergamot and exotic spices waft heartily from the glass. “The wine has crunchy and tangy fruit on the palate; outstanding potency and succulence, yet it’s not blousy of flabby; slick and oily in texture with a powerful

and lengthy finish.”

***

Second Course

Coffee-braised Beef Cheeks

Root vegetable confit, pickled mushroom, parsnip purée, parsnip chips

Cedar Creek Estate Winery Platinum Series

‘Haynes Creek’ Single Vineyard Syrah 2017

$28/glass, $120/bottle

The primary fruit for this wine is wild fermented with 25 percent whole-bunch to send the wine in a floral, spicy direction. One percent whole-bunch Viognier is added to fix a bit of colour and lift aromatics. Aged on lees for more than a year in large oak puncheons. “This inaugural vintage of Platinum Syrah pays homage to the now 10-year-old Syrah vines at Haynes Creek. Winemaking takes an elegant approach to this wine.”

The January Cedar Creek Estate Winery Menu is priced at $57 for the two-course food menu with the selected wine pairing available for an additional $40 for both wines (petit pour is $25), or if you prefer, the wines can be purchased individually by the glass or bottle. It is available every day throughout the entire month.

Celebrate the beginning of a bright new year by treating yourself to a unique pairing of single vineyard wines with flavorful seasonal cuisine at Provence Marinaside in January.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.