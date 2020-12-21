World of Wong Kar-Wai at The Cinematheque

The GOODS from The Cinematheque

Vancouver, BC | As we settle in for a cosy, socially isolated festive season what better to keep us company than the sumptuous, sensual, unapologetically sentimental cinema of Hong Kong’s best-loved auteur! The Cinematheque begins their career-spanning retrospective devoted to Wong Kar-Wai with a virtual run of seven brand-new restorations that can all be enjoyed from the comforts of home.

Occasioned by the 20th anniversary of In the Mood for Love – a true contender for the title of “most beautiful film ever made” – this retrospective has been long-awaited by cinephiles and it won’t disappoint. More titles will be announced in the new year when in-person screenings at The Cinematheque can resume.

On January 7 Chelsea Birks, a self-professed WKW fan and The Cinematheque’s Learning & Outreach Manager, will host a virtual lecture exploring the director’s signature stylistic techniques and artistic influences.

“Visual pleasures abound, from Wong’s preference for bold, saturated colours to the profligate use of slow-motion and step printing. His films feature a veritable catalogue of Chinese cinema’s most beautiful people, from the incomparably glamorous Maggie Cheung to Cantopop icons Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung Chiu-Wai to celebrity superstars Gong Li and Zhang Ziyi. But while Wong’s is decidedly not an austere cinema, neither do his films reflect an unrestrained hedonism: his lovers are frequently paralyzed by repressive social conditions (In the Mood for Love, Happy Together), shyness (Chungking Express), or a general sense of youthful malaise (Days of Being Wild, Fallen Angels).” – Chelsea Birks

Enjoy all seven of the virtual titles in this retrospective at a discounted rate with a WKW Virtual Series Pass.

