Community News / Downtown

World of Wong Kar-Wai at The Cinematheque

Portrait

The GOODS from The Cinematheque

Vancouver, BC | As we settle in for a cosy, socially isolated festive season what better to keep us company than the sumptuous, sensual, unapologetically sentimental cinema of  Hong Kong’s best-loved auteur! The Cinematheque begins their career-spanning retrospective devoted to Wong Kar-Wai with a virtual run of seven brand-new restorations that can all be enjoyed from the comforts of home.

Occasioned by the 20th anniversary of In the Mood for Love – a true contender for the title of “most beautiful film ever made” – this retrospective has been long-awaited by cinephiles and it won’t disappoint. More titles will be announced in the new year when in-person screenings at The Cinematheque can resume.

On January 7 Chelsea Birks, a self-professed WKW fan and The Cinematheque’s Learning & Outreach Manager, will host a virtual lecture exploring the director’s signature stylistic techniques and artistic influences.

“Visual pleasures abound, from Wong’s preference for bold, saturated colours to the profligate use of slow-motion and step printing. His films feature a veritable catalogue of Chinese cinema’s most beautiful people, from the incomparably glamorous Maggie Cheung to Cantopop icons Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung Chiu-Wai to celebrity superstars Gong Li and Zhang Ziyi. But while Wong’s is decidedly not an austere cinema, neither do his films reflect an unrestrained hedonism: his lovers are frequently paralyzed by repressive social conditions (In the Mood for LoveHappy Together), shyness (Chungking Express), or a general sense of youthful malaise (Days of Being WildFallen Angels).” – Chelsea Birks

Enjoy all seven of the virtual titles in this retrospective at a discounted rate with a WKW Virtual Series Pass.

Days of Being Wild (Ah Fei jing juenTickets
As Tears Go By (Wong Gok ka moonTickets
Chungking Express (Chung Hing sam lamTickets
Fallen Angels (Do lok tin si) Tickets
In the Mood for Love (Fa yeung nin wa) Tickets
Happy Together (Chun gwong cha sitTickets

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #242

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

It's a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender St.'s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several of these...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #240

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Clutching Pearls in Point Grey and Fining Anti-Maskers the Maximum Amount

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds a Canucks dumpster fire and fends off cops without a knife.

13 Places
You Need To Try This

Where to Find Vancouver’s Best Cocktail Kits This Holiday Season

One of the only silver linings of the pandemic has been the allowance for take-home cocktail kits. Here's where to score yours.

Heads Up

Need to Stuff Some Stockings? Check Out This List of Delicious Local Goodies

Here's a carefully curated selection of local tasty items that are sure to please your friends and family on Christmas morning.

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

New Location of Red Wagon to Launch Dinner Service Tonight on East Hastings

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Messy Beginnings of a Mt. Pleasant Diner

It didn't take long for Fable Diner to find a groove by serving up quality diner fare and some of the best milkshakes in town.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

PiDGiN Announces Christmas Dinner Kit, Reveals Menu for New Year’s Eve

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Reveals Special Menu for New Year’s Eve

Community News / The Okanagan

Wrap Up the Holidays at Naramata Inn

Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Unveils Ultimate New Year’s Day Brunch Menu