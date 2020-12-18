Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

New ‘Juanita’ Restaurant at Kits Beach Announces Virtual Job Fair for Several Positions

Portrait

The GOODS from Juanita

Vancouver, BC | From the team that brought you Lift Breakfast Bakery and Lift Production Bakery in North Vancouver, Juanita – slated to open late January – will be an all-day full-service restaurant bringing guests of the Kitsilano Beach community approachable yet elevated breakfast and lunch, with a dinner menu partly inspired by Chef-Owner Jane Young’s time working at Michelin star restaurants in coastal Spain.

We are excited to bring Jane’s talents to Kitsilano in the New Year, but we need a team of hospitality professionals to come along with us!

We will be hosting Virtual Job Fairs on December 28th and 29th, looking to fill the positions of:

Line Cook
Dishwasher
Server
Bartender
Bar Back
Barista
Server Assistant
Host

Who are We?

Our company is one that values Community, Integrity, Hospitality and Growth. As employers we want to provide a safe but rewarding space for you to express yourself through the facilitation of great guest experiences. We want to connect you with like-minded individuals who are looking to develop skills in this industry and grow with us. If you’re just looking for a summer job–that’s fine too–as long as you understand and align yourself with our mission to serve the community of Kitsilano.

In a time where certainty is never guaranteed, we get up every morning with a mission to ensure your security and well-being to the best of our ability.

Who is on our Team?

Employees at Juanita are passionate individuals. They thrive in high pace, high energy environments. They are great hosts for all of our guests. They treat everyone equally and decently by demonstrating endless amounts of compassion and empathy. They like to have fun, smile, and be part of a great team.

IF that sounds like you, but you’re unsure about your skill level as a server, host or cook, just apply!

Send your resume and a short bio of who you are (no formal cover letters) to: juanitacareers (at) gmail.com

We will be calling qualified candidates to answer a couple of questions and will schedule you in for an interview time during our virtual hiring fairs! Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, there will be no in-person meetings until the start date of your employment.

We are so excited to meet you all in a few weeks!

Juanita
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1516 Yew St. (Opening soon)
New ‘Juanita’ Restaurant at Kits Beach Announces Virtual Job Fair for Several Positions
Kitsilano’s Upcoming ‘Juanita’ Restaurant on Hunt for Experienced Sous Chef

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

A Reminder that Sometimes the Least Photogenic Dish on the Menu Is One of the Best

A piece of Steelhead prepared 'en papillote' at Au Comptoir rekindles a debate on what should make a dish worthy of sharing.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Poignant 1921 ‘Decoration Day’ Poppy

We asked Wendy Nichols, Curator of Collections at the Museum of Vancouver, to share a museum piece that really spoke to her...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s 1930’s Ouiji Board

Jillian Povarchook, the Museum of Vancouver's Acting Curator, spooks herself out with a timely pick from the collection...

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On DoorDash Being Cheap Jerks and There Being No Vaccine for Empty Dining Rooms

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds big city shutdowns and dark clouds gathered for hospitality

Tea and Two Slices

On Clutching Pearls in Point Grey and Fining Anti-Maskers the Maximum Amount

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds a Canucks dumpster fire and fends off cops without a knife.

7 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // Sandwich Picks from Lil Bird, Frying Pan, Beetbox, Pepino’s, La Grotta and More

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

Lift Production Bakery Seeks Full-Time Baker

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Upcoming ‘Juanita’ Restaurant on Hunt for Experienced Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots Seeks Farm Manager

Opportunity Knocks

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort on Hunt for Front of House Professionals