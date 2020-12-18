New ‘Juanita’ Restaurant at Kits Beach Announces Virtual Job Fair for Several Positions

The GOODS from Juanita

Vancouver, BC | From the team that brought you Lift Breakfast Bakery and Lift Production Bakery in North Vancouver, Juanita – slated to open late January – will be an all-day full-service restaurant bringing guests of the Kitsilano Beach community approachable yet elevated breakfast and lunch, with a dinner menu partly inspired by Chef-Owner Jane Young’s time working at Michelin star restaurants in coastal Spain.

We are excited to bring Jane’s talents to Kitsilano in the New Year, but we need a team of hospitality professionals to come along with us!

We will be hosting Virtual Job Fairs on December 28th and 29th, looking to fill the positions of:

Line Cook

Dishwasher

Server

Bartender

Bar Back

Barista

Server Assistant

Host

Who are We?

Our company is one that values Community, Integrity, Hospitality and Growth. As employers we want to provide a safe but rewarding space for you to express yourself through the facilitation of great guest experiences. We want to connect you with like-minded individuals who are looking to develop skills in this industry and grow with us. If you’re just looking for a summer job–that’s fine too–as long as you understand and align yourself with our mission to serve the community of Kitsilano.

In a time where certainty is never guaranteed, we get up every morning with a mission to ensure your security and well-being to the best of our ability.

Who is on our Team?

Employees at Juanita are passionate individuals. They thrive in high pace, high energy environments. They are great hosts for all of our guests. They treat everyone equally and decently by demonstrating endless amounts of compassion and empathy. They like to have fun, smile, and be part of a great team.

IF that sounds like you, but you’re unsure about your skill level as a server, host or cook, just apply!

Send your resume and a short bio of who you are (no formal cover letters) to: juanitacareers (at) gmail.com

We will be calling qualified candidates to answer a couple of questions and will schedule you in for an interview time during our virtual hiring fairs! Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, there will be no in-person meetings until the start date of your employment.

We are so excited to meet you all in a few weeks!