Gastown’s Pourhouse to Ring in New Year With Special ‘Maskerade’ Dinner

The GOODS from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse will bid farewell to a forgettable year and usher in 2021 in its signature style by hosting a festive ‘Maskerade’ New Year’s Eve for households or core bubbles of up to six guests to enjoy an exclusive three-course prix-fixe menu on Thursday, December 31.

Beginning at 5 p.m., guests are encouraged to arrive ‘dressed to impress’ in their best masks and masquerade ball-themed attire and join the Pourhouse family to raise a glass for two-and-a-half-hour, socially distanced dining experiences. Pourhouse will also feature limited offerings from its nightly bar snack menu. At 10 p.m., guests will toast a complimentary glass of bubbles and join in a countdown — “Because who doesn’t want to say ‘good riddance’ to the old and welcome the new on this New Year’s Eve in particular?” says Pourhouse General Manager Mark Briand.

POURHOUSE MASKERADE NEW YEAR’S EVE MENU

Thursday, December 31 | $60 per person plus tax, gratuity

Optional sparkling wine pairings available

First Course

choice of:

Tartare Trio

(beef, tuna, beet)

—

Squash Velouté (V/GF)

—

Devils on Horseback

Second Course

choice of:

6oz Sirloin

—

Ling Cod

—

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi (V/GF)

Third Course

choice of:

Crème Brûlée

—

Apple Crumble

—

Mississippi Mud Pie

RESERVATIONS | Pourhouse’s Maskerade New Year’s Eve menu is available for $60 per person plus tax and gratuity and guests can reserve online at pourhousevancouver.com/nye2020. All reservations are subject to a $30 booking deposit per table that will be refunded upon arrival and experiences are limited to a two-and-a-half-hour window.

ABOUT POURHOUSE | Launched in a turn-of-the-century heritage building in the heart of Gastown in 2009, Pourhouse quickly established itself as one of Vancouver’s most beloved bars and restaurants thanks to its signature approach to cocktails and comfort food, authentic décor, warm, convivial atmosphere and live music performances Sunday to Thursday. Behind a bar fashioned from 120-year-old planks of reclaimed Douglas Fir, cocktails showcase old-fashioned soul in variations both simple and ornate with a particular focus on whiskey, a wide list of wines hailing from Old and New World alike encourage exploration and a range of craft beer that represents the true ale craftsmanship of BC and the Pacific Northwest all complement a mouthwatering menu of classic-yet-refined snacks, share plates and mains. At its heart, Pourhouse has a story to tell on every plate, in every glass and around each corner — that of Vancouver and the pioneering spirit of the Gastown neighbourhood it proudly calls home. Part of the Kitchen Table Restaurants group, Pourhouse belongs to a family of four establishments operated by the hospitality group in addition to authentically Italian caffe-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe in Gastown, Railtown’s casual Italian eatery Ask for Luigi, Northern Italian-inspired Pizzeria Farina on Main Street and the newly opened Farina a Legna in North Vancouver.