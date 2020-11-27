Treasure Trove of Prohibition-Era Whisky Found in Walls of New York Home

You hear tales of lucky people finding the stashes of old bootleggers from time to time, but this story out of upstate New York is a doozy:

” A couple in upstate New York made a surprising discovery when they started renovating their home — dozens of bottles of whiskey hidden in the walls. They found more than 60 bottles of Old Smuggler Whiskey from the 1920s hidden in their home in Ames, outside Albany. Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say a bootlegger during the prohibition era originally owned the house.”

The original owner of the home was one Count Adolph Humpfner, who mysteriously amassed a fortune during Prohibition. Mystery solved! Each bottle is estimated to be worth around $1,000.