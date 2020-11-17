Back by Popular Demand, Belgard Kitchen Launches Holiday Meal Kits

The GOODS from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | As BC residents prepare for a holiday season far from ordinary, the team behind Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen is looking for ways to provide comfort and convenience to as many people as possible. Following the overwhelming positive response from their Thanksgiving meal kits, the restaurant is back at it again for the December holidays. The menu, similar to the previous offering, is a traditional but elevated turkey dinner feast, prepared and packaged for easy re-heating and serving.

What’s on the menu?

– Turkey 2 Ways: stuffed and rolled breast, confit legs, gravy, cranberry sauce

– Twice Baked Rosemary + Goat Cheese Bread Pudding

– Mashed Potatoes

– Vegetable Pave

– Salted Caramel Apple Crumble

Priced at $70, they amply serve two adults. All ingredients are organic and locally sourced from Belgard’s preferred suppliers, with the option to add a donation to their community partner, Mealshare (to date, the restaurant has provided over 25,000 meals through the organization). “Many of us will be unable to gather with our friends and loved ones the way we have in years past,” said Chef Ken Konkle. “We want to provide comfort and a delicious meal to as many folks as possible in these uncertain and anxiety-ridden times.”

Belgard’s Holiday Meal Kits are on sale now. Guests can choose from two pick up dates: Wednesday, December 23 or Thursday, December 24. Kits can be purchased through the restaurant’s website (limited quantities available): www.belgardkitchen.com/mealkits

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.