Community News / Railtown Japantown

Back by Popular Demand, Belgard Kitchen Launches Holiday Meal Kits

Portrait

The GOODS from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | As BC residents prepare for a holiday season far from ordinary, the team behind Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen is looking for ways to provide comfort and convenience to as many people as possible. Following the overwhelming positive response from their Thanksgiving meal kits, the restaurant is back at it again for the December holidays. The menu, similar to the previous offering, is a traditional but elevated turkey dinner feast, prepared and packaged for easy re-heating and serving.

What’s on the menu?

– Turkey 2 Ways: stuffed and rolled breast, confit legs, gravy, cranberry sauce
– Twice Baked Rosemary + Goat Cheese Bread Pudding
– Mashed Potatoes
– Vegetable Pave
– Salted Caramel Apple Crumble

Priced at $70, they amply serve two adults. All ingredients are organic and locally sourced from Belgard’s preferred suppliers, with the option to add a donation to their community partner, Mealshare (to date, the restaurant has provided over 25,000 meals through the organization). “Many of us will be unable to gather with our friends and loved ones the way we have in years past,” said Chef Ken Konkle. “We want to provide comfort and a delicious meal to as many folks as possible in these uncertain and anxiety-ridden times.”

Belgard’s Holiday Meal Kits are on sale now. Guests can choose from two pick up dates: Wednesday, December 23 or Thursday, December 24. Kits can be purchased through the restaurant’s website (limited quantities available): www.belgardkitchen.com/mealkits

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @belgardkitchen

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
Back by Popular Demand, Belgard Kitchen Launches Holiday Meal Kits
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Modern Asian ‘Saola’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The 58-seater will be a chef-driven, modern take on the endless flavours, traditions and techniques of Southeast Asia. 

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

Tea and Two Slices

On Extending the Rent Freeze and Celebrating Vancouver’s Wealthiest Assholes

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr buys books under a Skytrain station and has a few words for Surrey.

Comfort Food / West Side

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Vij’s Lamb Popsicles in Fenugreek Cream Curry

This is one of the signature tastes of the city, right up there with Triple O sauce and a honey-dipped doughnut from Lee's.

Heads Up / Strathcona

BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the pop-up includes two new categories: art and self-care.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Releases New Menus for Fall, Launches Online Platform for Dine-In Orders

Community News / Victoria

Executive Chef Ken Nakano Joins Celebrated Team at Newly Transformed Inn at Laurel Point

Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Releases Barrel-Aged ‘Single Malt’ Whisky Bar

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Acres Brewing Co. Introduces ’33 Acres of Ocean’ in Cans