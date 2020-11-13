Drool Over the Pages of This New Pizza Book

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

The brothers behind UK-based pizza chain Pizza Pilgrims, Thom and James Elliot, have spent the past two years compiling a book all about (what else?) pizza, and we want a copy.

PIZZA: A Book by Pizza Pilgrims chronicles the brothers’ pursuit for pizza from Italy to the USA, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Bangkok and Doncaster, and covers topics including history, personal stories, recipes and more. The book was designed by Dave Brown, who accompanied the Pizza Pilgrims for the final year-long leg of their pilgrimage as the designated PIZZA photographer (sweet gig!).

“If you’ve ever loved pizza – eating it, looking at it, thinking about it, or know someone who does – THIS is the book for you. It’s our love letter to pizza, the people that make it and the places that hold it dear.”

It was released yesterday. Ask your local bookseller to secure you a copy.