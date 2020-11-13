Cool Things We Want

Drool Over the Pages of This New Pizza Book

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

The brothers behind UK-based pizza chain Pizza Pilgrims, Thom and James Elliot, have spent the past two years compiling a book all about (what else?) pizza, and we want a copy.

PIZZA: A Book by Pizza Pilgrims chronicles the brothers’ pursuit for pizza from Italy to the USA, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Bangkok and Doncaster, and covers topics including history, personal stories, recipes and more. The book was designed by Dave Brown, who accompanied the Pizza Pilgrims for the final year-long leg of their pilgrimage as the designated PIZZA photographer (sweet gig!).

“If you’ve ever loved pizza – eating it, looking at it, thinking about it, or know someone who does – THIS is the book for you. It’s our love letter to pizza, the people that make it and the places that hold it dear.”

It was released yesterday. Ask your local bookseller to secure you a copy.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Main Street

Inside ‘Sula’ — Opening Soon on Main Street

The second location of a Commercial Drive favourite will bring the foods of Mangalore and Mumbai to Riley Park this month.

Tea and Two Slices

On Extending the Rent Freeze and Celebrating Vancouver’s Wealthiest Assholes

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr buys books under a Skytrain station and has a few words for Surrey.

Community News / Commercial Drive

DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Dream Up ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’, Available November 13-27

Intelligence Briefs

On Fearing Another Restaurant Lockdown and the Prospect of Running out of Butter

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds winter markets and racism in restaurant dress codes.

Restaurant Graveyard / West Side

Remembering a Legendary West Side Cal-Mex Restaurant That Burned to the Ground

Launched by a family of American ex-pats that missed the food of their native LA, Topanga was a rare, irreplaceable institution.

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want / Oregon

We Want a Bottle of This Fragrance That Smells Like Old Books

"Powell’s by Powell’s" is a limited edition novelty fragrance with subtle hints of wood, violet and biblichor.

Cool Things We Want

How Vancouverites Can Fake Early Morning Sunlight During the Long Dark Bummer Ahead

The lack of sunshine between now and the winter solstice is one of the worst things about life in Vancouver, so why not fix it?

Cool Things We Want

We Want Bottles of this Local Company’s New Wild Black Spruce and Giant Kelp Hand Wash

Who knew the world of hand cleaning would ever become such a highly considered part of our daily lives?

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.