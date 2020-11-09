Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ Now Accepting Reservations for Dine-In Guests

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM THEIR THERE

Vancouver, BC | We are now operating full service at Hundy in addition to our online and take away orders. In order to comfortably accommodate our guests, we have decided to now offer reservations for our socially distanced dine in tables.

Join us tonight for a Hundy Burger and pick a bottle from our ‘One Hundy Wine’ program to accompany!

Dine in is available from 5pm Tuesday – Sunday. In order to allow us to safely accommodate all our guests, we will be offering a 1 hour dining time for all bookings before 8pm. Any bookings made with us after 8pm are welcome to take your time.

Bookings will also only be available DAY OF and are open at 7am daily. Available bookings are very limited due to the reduced size of our dining area. We look forward to seeing you tonight!

BOOK A TABLE | ORDER PICK-UP | ORDER DELIVERY

Hundy
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
Community News

