CRAFT BEER ATLAS // New West’s Another Beer Co., Where ‘Beer Imitates Art’

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

The most recent addition to New West’s brewery scene is Another Beer Co. (ABC), which was brought to us in 2019 by Alex Jopson and Clete Hanson (who is related to the Hansons of Spokane’s Whistle Punk Brewing). It came to be after two years of brewing experiments and a string of collaborations with established local breweries like Steel & Oak, Moody Ales, Faculty, Luppolo and Mariner. ABC is only New West’s second modern day brewery and tasting room, and is located in the town’s Brewery District, just a short walk from the Sapperton skytrain station. Contrary to its modest name, ABC quickly built a colourful reputation as an art-loving brand by hosting art shows in their space as well as frequently working with local and international artists on their ongoing series of can label art and merch.

Favourite beer to date: “The Hardest Part of Making a Beer is Naming It!” West Coast pale ale (5.2%), with artwork by Michael Sieben.

Another Beer Company
Neighbourhood: New Westminster
#11 - 30 Capilano Way | 604-525-7729 | WEBSITE
New Westminster

