Hester Creek Set for Virtual Garlic Festival, Terrafina Restaurant Primed for Thanksgiving

The Goods from Hester Creek

Oliver, BC | With our 50th grape harvest underway on our Golden Mile Bench vineyard we are thankful for what promises to be another excellent vintage, for the wonderful bounty of our valley farms, and for the support of our community. With that in mind, this year we are giving back with a “virtual” rendition of our annual Garlic Festival. Since 2012, Hester Creek has hosted the Garlic Festival which is open to all guests with admission by donation to the Oliver Elementary School Farm-to-School Lunch Program. Although we are not able to host the garlic purveyors nor the many guests on our property this year, we are still hoping to encourage donations for the school’s programs to support their students and families in need. 100% of donations will go directly to the school, and we ask that people visit www.hestercreek.com/garlicfestival2020 to donate. More information on the program is available with this video.

We are wrapping up this year’s Virtual Garlic Festival with live (not so virtual) music on our patio. Guests can join us at the winery October 2-4th from 1-4 pm daily. The music by Joshua Smith, Ari Neufeld and Aidan Mayes is complimentary, all seating is first come first served, guests will be socially distanced and will be served responsibly.

TERRAFINA RESTAURANT THANKSGIVING

With a new autumn themed menu that includes fresh honey from our winery bees, and garlic themed dishes during the virtual garlic festival, guests are welcome to celebrate the harvest with us at Terrafina. For Thanksgiving, Chef Adair Scott has also designed a special three-course Tuscan inspired dinner menu with options that include: chicken tortellini consume, nut seed and leaf salad, braised short ribs, turkey with Italian sausage stuffing, and a root vegetable quinoa salad. And for dessert: beet panna cotta with white chocolate, cranberry ricotta cheesecake or walnut praline truffle.

INTRODUCING TI AMO

Our inaugural frizzante, this vibrant, fruity and fresh cuvée was made in the classic Charmat-Martinotti method, undergoing secondary fermentation in tank, which really captures the essence of our south Okanagan fruit.

Our new Prosecco style wine is crafted primarily with Pinot Gris and Gewürztraminer with a touch of Sémillon. The grapes are from our estate and long time growers in Oliver and were handpicked early to retain crisp acidity. Limited in production with only 300 cases made, it sold out within three weeks at the winery, however it is still available in limited quantities at Terrafina Restaurant. For more information, view our winemakers Mark Hopley and Rebecca Ruggeri Ti Amo video above.

ABOUT HESTER CREEK | At Hester Creek Estate Winery, our roots run deep. As one of the oldest wine properties in the South Okanagan, we are graced with historic vineyards and a modern winery. A pioneer on the Golden Mile Bench, our vineyard was first planted with classic varietals in 1968. Blending traditional, sustainable vineyard practices and innovative winemaking with a state of the art cellar, our wines reflect our celebrated terroir. A destination winery, Hester Creek offers a gracious wine country welcome to guests, with premium old vines wines, and unique True Wine Experiences. Our Mediterranean influenced setting offers customized tastings, scenic patios, summer barbeques, live music, farm-to-table cooking classes, luxury Tuscany styled villas, and Italian inspired dining at Terrafina at Hester Creek.