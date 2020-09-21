Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

In addition to being the news director at Rogers Media in Toronto, Amber LeBlanc is also an accredited Sommelier (who rightly believes that wine and the news are hand-in-glove). That makes her just the right person for her employee, CityNews reporter Richard Southern, to have test out Taco Bell’s new “only-in-Canada” marketing gimmick, a red wine called ‘Jalapeno Noir’. It’s a Pinot Noir made by the Queenston Mile winery in Ontario’s Niagara region and is meant to pair with the fast food giant’s Toasted Cheesy Chalupa (a product that sees its tortilla-like shell covered in toasted cheddar and filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream). The experiment goes about as well as you’d imagine…