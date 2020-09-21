Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

Portrait

In addition to being the news director at Rogers Media in Toronto, Amber LeBlanc is also an accredited Sommelier (who rightly believes that wine and the news are hand-in-glove). That makes her just the right person for her employee, CityNews reporter Richard Southern, to have test out Taco Bell’s new “only-in-Canada” marketing gimmick, a red wine called ‘Jalapeno Noir’. It’s a Pinot Noir made by the Queenston Mile winery in Ontario’s Niagara region and is meant to pair with the fast food giant’s Toasted Cheesy Chalupa (a product that sees its tortilla-like shell covered in toasted cheddar and filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream). The experiment goes about as well as you’d imagine…

There are 0 comments

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Welcoming Our Moth Overlords and Vancouver’s Greediest Shifting the Narrative

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds an artist doing well and new heights of Peak Vancouver.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Short-Lived Wine Bar Was Getting Ready for Opening Day

This #TBT is a reminder that it would be great if we could support the little guys if/when we can. The chain restaurants will be fine. 

Lexicon / Downtown

The Dictionary Entry for the Most Replayed Scene of Vancouver's 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

"The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot."

Opening Soon / West End

Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

The new location - due late this Fall - is across the street from English Bay with 11,000 square feet spread out over two floors.

Drinker

See more from Drinker
Drinker

Understanding the ‘Smoke Taint’ Threat to Local Wineries and How to Detect It in Grapes

As climate change increases the chances of smoke taint in wine grapes, there's a rush afoot to detect and prevent it.

Drinker

Understanding How the Very Existence of Wine Was Threatened in the 19th Century

The History Guy loop us in on the close call and how disaster was ultimately averted to allow for the wine world we know today.

Drinker

Beer Brief, Vol. 41

6 Places

A bulleted briefing of beer news for your at-home and socially-distanced pleasure, compiled by Thalia Stopa.

Drinker / Strathcona

Sneak Peek Inside Strathcona’s New Superflux Beer Company (Launching This Weekend)

The highly anticipated new brewery is set to open its retail frontage and tease its hotdog menu with takeout orders.