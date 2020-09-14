Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Opening one’s own restaurant is a dream we’ve all had at some point or another. Our guest today, Dachi co-owner Miki Ellis reminds us that youthful exuberance, a love of hospitality and genuine passion for building a community is worth the risks of realizing that dream. So we were beyond thrilled to have her join us on the podcast to discuss how her business has adapted during Covid-19, her love of all things sake, and so much more…

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE


