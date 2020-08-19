Weekend Brunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Bandidas Taqueria

The GOODS from Bandidas Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | Bandidas is pleased to announce that we are finally re-opening for weekend brunch service. We’ve heard your calls for bennies, cornbread, mimosas, and bloody marys, and are happy to answer all your brunch needs starting this Saturday. Away every weekend? Sleep in too late? No problem–our cornbread and honey butter is also available Monday evenings from 4pm until we run out. Caffeinate on our new patio, or take your breakfast to the beach and enjoy the last of the summer sunshine. All items can be ordered for take-out (call 604-568-8224 or order online), delivery, dine-in, or on our new curbside patio. See bandidastaqueria.com for the full menu options and details.

Hours: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 10pm

Saturday/Sunday 10am to 10pm, Brunch 10am to 3pm