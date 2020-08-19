Community News / Commercial Drive

Weekend Brunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Bandidas Taqueria

Portrait

The GOODS from Bandidas Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | Bandidas is pleased to announce that we are finally re-opening for weekend brunch service. We’ve heard your calls for bennies, cornbread, mimosas, and bloody marys, and are happy to answer all your brunch needs starting this Saturday. Away every weekend? Sleep in too late? No problem–our cornbread and honey butter is also available Monday evenings from 4pm until we run out. Caffeinate on our new patio, or take your breakfast to the beach and enjoy the last of the summer sunshine. All items can be ordered for take-out (call 604-568-8224 or order online), delivery, dine-in, or on our new curbside patio. See bandidastaqueria.com for the full menu options and details.

Hours: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 10pm
Saturday/Sunday 10am to 10pm, Brunch 10am to 3pm

Bandidas Taqueria
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Drive | 604-568-8224 | WEBSITE
Weekend Brunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Bandidas Taqueria
