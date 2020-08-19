Ubuntu Canteen Reopens For Table Service, Launches Tasting Menu Option

The GOODS from Ubuntu Canteen

Vancouver, BC | Ubuntu Canteen has reopened its doors for table service. Our menu is available from 9am to 5pm, Tuesday through Sunday. We offer lunch on weekdays and brunch on Saturdays & Sundays. We will continue to offer takeaway for those who are not comfortable dining in.

Our dinner service is Thursday to Saturday from 6pm – 10pm. We are taking reservations for a Tasting Menu on Tock. Our set menu is offered as a way to provide an experience that is truly unique to time and place. The set menu is 5 courses, and that includes dessert. We save walk-in space on our patio with a rotating menu of small share plates. Our drinks menu is focused on sustainable natural wines with a rotating selection of local draft beer and cider.

ABOUT UBUNTU CANTEEN | Located in the heart of Vancouver’s burgeoning Fraserhood district, Ubuntu Canteen is the latest project for David Gunawan, the locavore-focused chef behind such notable and award-winning Vancouver restaurants as Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes & Soda. Deriving its name from a Zulu word meaning ‘compassion’ and ‘humanity’, Ubuntu Canteen is a conscious and future-focused restaurant, bakery and coffee shop that provides a space where friends and families of all ages can gather together to break bread, share stories and build a strong sense of community. By day, Unbuntu offers a bakery that prepares organic pastries, fresh sourdough loaves and lighter fare comprising ingredients grown by its family network of local farmers and a full-service espresso bar using locally roasted, ethically sourced beans. By night, Ubuntu dims the lights, plays records and serves up a variety of approachable-yet-elevated dishes and fresh nightly features such as house-made pasta, rotisserie chicken and local seafood paired with house-made cocktails, biodynamic and natural wine and a rotating selection of some of BC’s best craft beer.