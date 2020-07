We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) It took British aerospace mechanic Steve Jones 1,000 hours over the course of six years to convert a salvaged engine housing from a retired Vickers VC10 jet into a family camping trailer that includes space for four beds and a kitchen. It’s not quite a Westfalia, but still…