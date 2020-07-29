Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim to Transfer Ownership of Giovane Cafe to Team Behind Pizzeria Farina and Ask For Luigi

Vancouver, BC | Today, Fairmont Pacific Rim announces that Kitchen Table Group will assume operational ownership of giovane café + eatery + market effective Tuesday, August 4. The downtown café and eatery will close its doors after morning service on Monday, August 3 to make way for an anticipated re-opening under its new management in mid-August.

This project marks the latest venture for the beloved hospitality group, which owns and operates a number of award-winning local restaurants including Ask For Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Di Beppe and the newly launched pop-up Pastifico di Luigi in Vancouver, as well as North Vancouver’s Farina a Legna.

Regular restaurant operations of Fairmont Pacific Rim will continue at The Lobby Lounge and RawBar with the addition of a morning coffee bar service and breakfast from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. daily, beginning Tuesday, August 4, as well as continuing with weekend brunch service. The Pac Rim Patio Pop-Up is now open daily from noon – 8 p.m. through September 25 (weather permitting), with In-Room Dining also available for hotel guests. Botanist remains temporarily closed and re-opening plans will be shared once available.

The entire team at Fairmont Pacific Rim would like to sincerely thank the community for their continued patronage of giovane cafe + eatery + market over the past 10 years of operation, and looks forward to working alongside the award-winning Kitchen Table Group to provide another elevated offering to the food and beverage venues available at the hotel.

Further details about the opening will be announced by Kitchen Table Group in the coming weeks.

The Lobby Lounge And RawBar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5300 | WEBSITE
