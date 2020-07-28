Community News / Main Street

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Ophelia Now Open In Olympic Village

Portrait

The GOODS from Ophelia

Vancouver, BC | The bold flavours of Mexico have arrived in Vancouver with the opening of Ophelia, a new upscale Latin cocina specializing in authentic south-of-the-border cuisine prepared with a refined, elevated approach.

The fresh dining concept is the latest venture from business partners from the team behind The Flying Pig restaurant group (with locations in Yaletown, Gastown, Olympic Village and Victoria) and Yaletown’s WildTale. Executive Chef Francisco Higareda will helm the kitchen at Ophelia, a restaurant that pays homage in name and in spirit to Higareda’s Spanish-born mother, who inspired his passion for cooking and lifelong love of food. Front-of-house operations will be overseen by General Manager David Sandoval Castillo, a 13-year hospitality veteran with experience managing flagship dining rooms in prestigious resort properties in Los Cabos, Mexico and Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas.

Originally hailing from Veracruz, Mexico, Higareda trained at culinary schools in Mexico City and Buenos Aires before relocating to Europe to work on the line in Michelin-star restaurants in Spain and France. He went on to open two restaurants in Chihuahua, Mexico and then came to Vancouver in 2016 to join the team at The Flying Pig and WildTale. Earlier this year, Higareda demonstrated his mastery of Latin American cuisine while cooking alongside celebrated Mexican chef Guillermo Gonzáles Beristáin as part of a World Chef Exchange Dinner during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival.

Located at 165 West 2nd Avenue in Olympic Village, Ophelia is now open Tuesday to Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. The chef-driven dinner menu features a tantalizing array of authentic Mexican appetizers, entrees, tacos and sides. Drawing on his Latin American roots, Higareda’s menu includes house-made specialty dishes such as Sopa de Tortilla, Pulpo en Mole Blanco (corn-crusted octopus with chorizo and white mole), Enchiladas Grantinadas with braised chicken, and Costilla de Cerdo (roasted pork chop with chicharron cheddar mashed potatoes and pipian verde sauce).

Ophelia will also host Happy Hour on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., during which guests can enjoy a selection of featured bebidas (drinks) and comida (snacks) like Prawn Ceviche Tostada, Aguachile Rojo and Queso con Chorizo.

At the bar, Beverage Manager Tim Cole has drawn on his years of international experience to develop a free-spirited program, reimaging classic cocktails with a distinct Mexican flair. Hand-crafted citrus-forward libations are the perfect complement to Higareda’s cuisine, unique mezcal and tequila tasting flights allow guests to sample premium spirits from south-of-the-border, and housemade margaritas are offered in a variety of signature flavours. A tightly curated wine list offers international selections from B.C. favourites available in bottles and by-the-glass, while the lineup of cervezas includes local craft beers and imported brews from around the world.

Ophelia’s immersive interior reveals a colourful, candle-lit dining room adorned with hand-painted Alebrijesare, decorative Mexican folk-art wooden sculptures that depict whimsical and mystical creatures. Another striking design element is a large-scale wall mural of Ophelia painted by renowned Mexican visual artist Saicker (César Alegría).

“My mother Ophelia inspired my enduring love of food, and I am so proud to honour her and her recipes at this exciting new restaurant.” says Higareda. “We are truly looking forward to welcoming diners to Ophelia and sharing the spirit of Mexico with our guests while giving them an opportunity to enjoy a true taste of authentic Latin cuisine.”

Ophelia is now accepting reservations for parties of up to six guests. For more information, visit https://opheliakitchen.ca.

  • Chef Francisco exterior
  • Prawn Tostada
  • IMG_5159
  • Tortilla Soup
  • IMG_5204
  • Chicharron de Rib Eye
  • David Sandoval Headshot
  • Tuna Tostada
  • IMG_5177
  • Vegan Tacos
  • Tim Cole Headshot
  • Ophelia Margarita
  • IMG_5168
  • Jicama GnT
  • IMG_5183
  • Santa Muerte Sour
Ophelia
Neighbourhood: False Creek
165 W 2nd Ave. | 604-800-5253 | WEBSITE
Upscale Mexican Restaurant Ophelia Now Open In Olympic Village

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern food truck concept will go brick and mortar on a busy stretch of Main Street at the end of summer.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // ‘Roni-Cup’ Pepperoni Slices at AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint

The thin layer of explosive flavour and crispy/chewy texture match all of my late night memories of New York City.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Owners of Como Taperia Detail Patio Struggle With City Hall

In this episode, we chat with Shaun Layton and Frankie Harrington about getting tripped up by bureaucratic red tape.

Vancouverites / Main Street

Questions Big, Small and Pressing with Local Designer and Musician, Isabelle Dunlop

In this Q&A, the local polymath fields our random rapid-fire questions while also addressing the impact of Covid-19.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

9 Places

Scout List Vol. 568

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 23 to July 29, 2020.

Intelligence Briefs

On Pandemic Diners Being Abusive and Underage Drinkers Getting Sneaky

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds our Mayor being irresponsible and bad news from Yelp.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Menu for Fresh Roots’ Schoolyard Harvest Dinner Announced

Community News / South Granville

Award-Winning Farmer’s Apprentice to Launch Happy Hour Menu on July 28

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Wins Big at London Wine Competition

Community News / Similkameen

Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens ‘Sunshot Vineyard Guest House’ for the Season