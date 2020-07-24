Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Wins Big at London Wine Competition

Portrait

The Goods From Poplar Grove

Vancouver, BC | At the 4th annual London Wine Competition which took place in London, England, on March 15, 2020, Poplar Grove was awarded gold medals for all four of the red wines Poplar Grove submitted to the competition. The Poplar Grove Cabernet Franc (93pts), Poplar Grove Syrah (92pts), Poplar Grove Legacy (91pts) and the Poplar Grove Merlot (90pts) were all at the top of the podium, which is the ultimate seal of approval in the global wine industry.

“From the beginning we were convinced that the Okanagan Valley would be internationally recognized as a premium wine region. We have focused on sustainable farming, understanding what our vineyards are capable of and practicing winemaking that minimizes intervention to show the true quality of our vineyards. This has allowed us to make beautiful wines, honest to the vintage they were made in. I am so proud of our winemaking team, led by Stefan Arnason, our consultant Alain Sutre, and our farming team led by my sons, Andrew and Matthew.” said Tony Holler, Owner and President of Poplar Grove.

The competition judges wines in three key areas: quality, value for money and package and design. According to Sid Patel, CEO of The Beverage Trade Network, “Consumers want to enjoy an ‘experience’ from a bottle of wine, it is much more than an alcoholic commodity. That’s why the Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and experienced traders judging at the 2020 London Wine Competition look at wines the way wine drinkers do. Yes, they analyze quality professionally; they are then asked to judge and award marks based on value for money and appearance.”

Poplar Grove’s winning wines are:

Gold medal 93 points – 2016 Cabernet Franc
Gold medal 92 points – 2016 Syrah
Gold medal 91 points – 2015 Legacy
Gold medal 90 points – 2016 Merlot
Silver medal 85 points – 2018 Pinot Gris

In today’s competitive market, it is not enough to just provide good wine. Consumers expect it to look good and be great value for money. That’s why we are extremely proud that Poplar Grove wines scored so highly at the 2020 London Wine Competition. Winning these awards is particularly important to us because it not only shows that we are making the types of wines that wine drinkers actually want to buy and enjoy, but also that we are making the types of wines that the trade wants to include on their lists.

All wines that won Gold Medals are the current release wines that are available for purchase from the winery, at poplargrove.ca and at fine restaurants and retail stores throughout Canada. Our wines are distributed in the USA by Kascadia Wine Merchants.

About The London Wine Competition | Widely considered to be one of the leading wine competitions of its kind, The London Wine Competition rates wines by quality, value and packaging. The organizer of the event is the Beverage Trade Network, which organizes wine industry events around the world.

About Poplar Grove Winery | Founded in 1993, Poplar Grove Winery is one of the original five wineries on the Naramata Bench. Tony and Barb Holler purchased the winery in 2007. Their sons, Chris, Andrew, Matthew, and Eric farm more than 100 acres of estate vineyards with care. The family is widely recognized for crafting their outstanding signature red blend The Legacy, as well as delicious Cabernet Franc and Merlot focused wines and an exceptional Pinot Gris. Together they share a commitment to distinctive, genuine wines that reflect the character and richness of the Okanagan Valley.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE
Poplar Grove Wins Big at London Wine Competition
Poplar Grove Closed Until Monday, July 20th for Terminal Cleaning

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / The Islands

The View From Your Window #235

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Okanagan

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn on Hunt for Enthusiastic Bartender

Community News / The Okanagan

Mission Hill Family Estate to Host BC Day Celebration Dinner on August 2nd

Community News / The Okanagan

Blue Mountain Pairs With Les Amis du Fromage for Innovative Virtual Cheese & Wine Tasting

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

9 Places

Scout List Vol. 568

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 23 to July 29, 2020.

Tea and Two Slices

On Life Without Diner en Blanc and the Struggle to Make Rent, Not Spot Prawns

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds a new hero and mourns a punk rock legend.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Similkameen

Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens ‘Sunshot Vineyard Guest House’ for the Season

Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Launches New Bar Bites Menu, Expands ‘Cocktail Hour’ Specials

Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador Hosting Live Music ‘Tropicalia’ Sunday Session on July 26

Community News / North Vancouver

North Van’s Douce Diner to Host Live Comedy Show on Friday, July 24th