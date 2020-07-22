COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The ‘How Is This Even a Salad?’ Cobb Salad at Red Wagon

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

Including any kind of salad on a map that leads to our city’s best comfort food dishes might seem a little…er…wrong, but shut up and look at this thing! The fully stacked Cobb at East Hastings’ Red Wagon is a layered bounty of crispy buttermilk fried chicken, chunks of blue cheese, bright little bursts of tomato, uniformly thick and chewy shards of bacon, crunchy wedge cuts of refreshing iceberg lettuce and plenty of Green Goddess dressing slicking little radish coins, soft-boiled egg halves and slices of avocado. The jumble of flavours and clash of textures are underpinned by a wilful suspension of disbelief and the indulgent notion that it’s somehow all good for you. This can be super comforting, if a little hopeful. Because salad.