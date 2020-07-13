Grounds for Coffee Launches New App to Help Facilitate Social Distancing

The GOODS from Grounds For Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Order ahead and skip the line all while keeping a safe social distance using Grounds for Coffee’s new app – available on the App Store and on Google Play. There’s a new way to order Vancouver’s famous cinnamon buns and it comes with some sweet rewards.

With each purchase, you can collect rewards to earn free food, drinks and of course, their famous cinnamon buns. You can earn even more points by referring a friend – each referral will get you enough points for a free coffee and a free coffee for your friend. Points for each referral will be added to your account once they place their first order.

“So far, the app has been well received by our regular clientele. It has made ordering simpler for customers with customized drinks as the app can save these custom drink orders.” says Dan Hilton, President and Founder.

This app will also help keep customers safe with contact-less pick-up. When you order through the app, your order will be ready for pick up at mobile pick-up stations at both their Alma and Commercial Drive locations.

“We are grateful to be able to offer another level of protection for our customers” says Dan Hilton, President and Founder.

And did we mention, with Grounds for Coffee’s new app, you get a free cinnamon bun on your birthday! It only takes 2 minutes to download and set the app up. Download the app on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

About Grounds for Coffee | Grounds for coffee was a child of the ‘90s – minus the jelly shoes. In 1992, President and Founder, Dan Hilton, decided to make a 180-degree turn in his career: from banking to baking. He started Grounds for Coffee in 1993, as Vancouver’s coffee culture was beginning to pick up steam, and settled in to the business of developing a knock-out cinnamon bun recipe from scratch. And that’s exactly what he did. Over 25 years later, Grounds for Coffee sells its cinnamon buns, which are still made by hand with locally-sourced ingredients, to locations across B.C. and Alberta.