Provence Marinaside Re-Opens for Dine-In Service

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Starting today, you can now dine-in at one of Vancouver’s most popular French restaurants – Provence Marinaside, located in Yaletown overlooking the picturesque Quayside Marina. “As we now carefully re-open our restaurant, we want you to know that we are committed to the health and safety of our staff and our guests,” says Provence Owner/Executive Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia as he announced the restaurant’s official re-opening for dine-in service. “We’ve actually been serving inside for the past week but wanted to do a soft re-opening to ensure we had all the enhanced health and safety processes perfected. We are confident that we are now in that position.”

The re-opening applies only to Provence Marinaside and not to its popular wine bar TWB. However, Provence will be using TWB’s patio space for service. Prior to C-19, the seating capacity (including patios) was 159. This has now been reduced to 60 seats. Dine-in service will be offered Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. “This could change if demand grows as things are evolving so quickly,” say Chef Quaglia. “We are prepared to change at a moment’s notice depending on the public demand and the directives from the provincial health authority.”

A full copy of Provence Marinaside’s Health and Safety Protocols are posted on their website. Some of the measures you can expect to see are:

– All team members have been given enhanced health and safety training

– Team members will wear personal protective equipment as advised by health authorities, and undergo daily health checks

– Tables and high-touch surfaces (including washrooms) are thoroughly sanitized between each use

– Seating capacities have been reduced to 50% or more with reconfigured layouts allowing for a maximum of 6 guests per group

– There is 6ft/2m of space between tables

– Increased hand washing and hand sanitizing stations for guests and staff is provided

– Digital menus and mobile payment options are available for those who prefer them

Along with these enhanced measures, the restaurant requests that patrons also play their part to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone:

– Please do not visit our restaurant if you are feeling unwell or have travelled outside of Canada within the past 14 days (Provence will happily provide contactless takeout and delivery for you to enjoy their food at home)

– Maintain a physical distance of at least 6ft/2m apart from staff and other patrons not in your group

– Obey all directional signage

– Follow proper hand hygiene and cough/sneeze etiquette as outlined by the provincial health authorities

“All of this makes dining in our restaurant a little different from what you’re used to; however, our promise to provide a great experience remains the same,” says Chef Quaglia.

Provence Marinaside will continue to offer its very popular Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits (Prawns Provençal, Fennel-Crusted Lois Lake Steelhead, Oven-Roasted Half Chicken Provençal, Duck Confit, Albacore Tuna, and Lamb Sirloin) and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items. Provence also offers delivery service for those living in the downtown area (postal codes V6G, V6C, V6E, V6Z, V7Y, V7X, or V6B). The delivery service is available for an additional $10 charge with a minimum $50 order. Kit orders must be placed at least two hours prior to pick up or delivery by calling the restaurant at 604-681-4144 or ordering online. As with Takeout Menu items; French Cooking Made Easy Kits are available between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization. “Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of Provence during this challenging time. We could not have survived this long without you and I look forward to welcoming you back to the restaurant.”