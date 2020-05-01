New Pasta Concept ‘Pastificio Di Luigi’ Launches Today in Gastown

The GOODS from Kitchen Table

Vancouver, BC | Kitchen Table Restaurants writes a new chapter in the Ask For Luigi lore when it launches its long-simmering new restaurant Pastificio di Luigi (‘Luigi’s Pasta Factory’) in a temporary pop-up location in Pourhouse at 162 Water Street in Gastown today – Friday, May 1 – before moving to a permanent location in the future.

Originally developed in 2015 as an elevated, takeout-friendly concept, Pastificio di Luigi is the latest project for the beloved hospitality group, which owns and operates award-winning Vancouver restaurants Ask For Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna and Di Beppe. The new venture will offer a full selection of Italian fare with pasta fatta in casa (made in house) as the centrepiece, in addition to take-home pastas and sauces, household grocery staples and Italian specialty ingredients such as sliced meats and cheeses, olive oils, canned tomatoes and preserves.

Spearheaded by Kitchen Table Executive Chef Alessandro Vianello, the Pastificio di Luigi menu includes inspired new creations using traditional recipes, techniques and ingredients in dishes such as:

Polpette Fritte (Veneto-style meatballs, breaded & fried), $9; Insalata di Pasta e Pulpo (orecchiette, slow-cooked octopus, mint, olives, divina tomatoes, fried garlic & chili, vin cotto), $15; Arugula Insalata (pickled fennel, grape tomatoes, lemon and olive oil vinaigrette, ricotta salata), $12 (V). Tortellini in Brodo (mortadella-stuffed tortellini, chicken brodo, Parmigiano Reggiano), $18; Pasta alla Norma (radiatorre, fried & marinated eggplant, pomodoro with ricotta salata), $15 (V/VG available); Orecchiette con Cime di Rapa (sautéed rapini, fried garlic & chili, Pecorino Romano), $16 (V/VG available); Bigoli con l’Anatra (whole wheat bigoli, anchovy, duck & duck liver white ragu, Pecorino Romano), $18; Ravioli con Panna e Prosciutto (braised pork neck ravioli, white wine cream, peas, prosciutto cotto, Parmigiano Reggiano), $18; Pastia di Ciocolato con Pistacchi (ricotta, dark chocolate, spaghetti, pistachios, raspberry preserve), $8; Ravioli al Ciocolato (dark chocolate ravioli stuffed with chocolate and ricotta, apricot marmalade), $10.

“The initial idea behind this concept was to prepare homespun, delicious food that was designed to travel well and would still represent the same level of execution you would see if you were dining in,” says Vianello. “This project has been in the works for quite some time and given the current circumstances we thought there was no better time than the present to launch. We can’t wait for people to see what we’ve got in store.”

In the grocery case, Pastificio di Luigi will offer guests take-home rotating weekly varieties of its fresh and dried pasta (250g and 500g), specialty pasta sauces (500mL) in addition to housemade bottled cocktails such as biciclettas, negronis, Aperol spritzes and americanos, and Italian wine available with food orders.

The full menu and selection of dry goods and groceries will be available for delivery through Uber Eats or online ordering via pastificiodiluigi.com for pickup at the Pourhouse storefront seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information on Pastificio Di Luigi or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to pastificiodiluigi.com or follow @pastificiodiluigi on Instagram.

ABOUT PASTIFICIO DI LUIGI | Pastificio Di Luigi (‘Luigi’s Pasta Factory’) is an new elevated, takeout-friendly restaurant concept that offers a full menu of Italian fare with pasta fatta in casa (made in house) as the centerpiece as well as rotating varieties of fresh and dry pasta and sauces to take home in addition to dry goods, household staples, Italian specialty ingredients and bottled cocktails and Italian wine available with food orders. Part of the Kitchen Table Restaurants group, Pastificio di Luigi is the latest member to join a family of six Vancouver-area establishments operated by the hospitality group in addition to Main Street’s Pizzeria Farina, North Vancouver’s Farina a Legna, Gastown’s cocktail-and-comfort-food hotspot Pourhouse and authentically Italian caffé-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe, and casual Italian eatery Ask For Luigi in the Railtown Design District.

Pastificio di Luigi temporary pop-up location: 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC V6B 1B2 | 604-568-7022 | Seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m.