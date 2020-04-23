Cool Things We Want

We Want to Learn How to Tie All the Knots That Every Camper Should Know

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

This short instructional video from Michael McQuilton of MCQ Bushcraft includes demonstrations of several knots that help simplify life in the outdoors (ie. securing tarps, hammocks and more). The skills will prove super handy when Covid-19 gets under control and we’re all given the green light to go camping in our parks again. I’m pretty versed in knots for ridge-lines and tight-downs, but there are a some in Michael’s video that are totally new to me (eg. the Prusik Knot), so instead of exhausting the Netflix/Crave catalogues tonight (again), I’m fixing to dial these in by practicing around the house on secure items like door knobs and railings. Any basic string will do if you don’t have any fancy orange paracord. If you don’t have string, you can always use old USB cords, even tying a few together using Reef Knots. Have fun in the pretend woods. Watch out for bears!

