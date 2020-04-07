These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

It seems cloth masks are going to be a part of our lives for a bit. You can make your own at home, but if you want to support a small local business in these tricky times, here are some Vancouver companies that have temporarily retooled for mask production.

Blackwood Apparel | A great group of people that normally produces aprons, chef jackets and kitchen staff uniforms for our restaurant community. Right now they’re changed gears to make very simple washable and reusable fabric face masks and selling them for $5.50 per.

Search and Rescue Denim | In normal times, this group of hard-working locals produces high quality aprons for bartenders, chefs, salon workers and basically anyone who’d prefer to look good when practicing their craft. They quickly sold out of their first run of masks but have already begun production on the next batch. Bonus: for every $24 mask sold (available in three sizes) they donate another to Coastal Health.

Glasnost | Stephanie Schneider was a restaurant industry worker before she started this small garment company (I love the look of her waterproof jackets). She’s taken one of her machines home from her workshop to make her masks in four sizes for $15 each. Bonus: for every sale she will be donating a mask to a front line worker on the DTES and $1 to the Vancouver Food Bank.

AW by Andrea Wong | This local designer normally makes beautiful handbags but has temporarily shifted to focus on fabric masks, which are now being made to order in Chinatown. Each mask has a linen liner pocket for removable filters, plus adjustable straps. Cost is on a sliding scale with buyers paying what they can.