Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Portrait

The Resistance Mask by Search and Recue Denim | Source: Instagram

It seems cloth masks are going to be a part of our lives for a bit. You can make your own at home, but if you want to support a small local business in these tricky times, here are some Vancouver companies that have temporarily retooled for mask production.

Blackwood Apparel | A great group of people that normally produces aprons, chef jackets and kitchen staff uniforms for our restaurant community. Right now they’re changed gears to make very simple washable and reusable fabric face masks and selling them for $5.50 per.

Search and Rescue Denim | In normal times, this group of hard-working locals produces high quality aprons for bartenders, chefs, salon workers and basically anyone who’d prefer to look good when practicing their craft. They quickly sold out of their first run of masks but have already begun production on the next batch. Bonus: for every $24 mask sold (available in three sizes) they donate another to Coastal Health.

Glasnost | Stephanie Schneider was a restaurant industry worker before she started this small garment company (I love the look of her waterproof jackets). She’s taken one of her machines home from her workshop to make her masks in four sizes for $15 each. Bonus: for every sale she will be donating a mask to a front line worker on the DTES and $1 to the Vancouver Food Bank.

AW by Andrea Wong | This local designer normally makes beautiful handbags but has temporarily shifted to focus on fabric masks, which are now being made to order in Chinatown. Each mask has a linen liner pocket for removable filters, plus adjustable straps. Cost is on a sliding scale with buyers paying what they can.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Diner

Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

Nathan will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him.

109 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Honour Bound

Spend Your Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Like You Love Vancouver

The big box stores, chain restaurants and online giants don't need your money as much as the little guys do right now.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Treated Like You’re Expendable and Telling Your Landlord to Get a Real Job

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean ponders the time it takes to get organized and the chances of goats running our streets.

Previous
Belgard Kitchen Readies Easter Dinner Meal Kits
Next
Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Has Limited Time Offers on Your Favourite Wines

Honour Bound

See more from Honour Bound
Honour Bound

Spend Your Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Like You Love Vancouver

The big box stores, chain restaurants and online giants don't need your money as much as the little guys do right now.

Honour Bound

Everything You Need to Know About the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund

Here's a copy of the local effort's launch release with relevant links and details on how funds will be distributed:

Honour Bound

Just Stay the Fuck Away From Each Other

If we operate under the assumption that every person around us is infected, we'll get through this with fewer unnecessary deaths.

Honour Bound / Downtown

Over a Dozen Vancouver Chefs Band Together for New Event Series, KitchenAide

"We started with a broken industry. We’re still not perfect, but we know there’s a problem, and we want to fix it."