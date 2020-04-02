Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters’ Chocolate Easter Eggs Now Available Online

Vancouver, BC | East Van Roasters has temporarily closed the doors to the cafe but they are working hard to get their coffee and chocolate to you though their grocery and delivery partners. Easter is no exception—East Van Roasters’ Chocolate Easter Eggs are available now exclusively through the add-ons menu at freshprep.ca.

Eggs are packaged in boxes of nine for $20 and include three of each flavour:

Cassis Caramel: a tart, buttery, black currant caramel nestled in a thin 70% Peruvian dark chocolate shell.
Lemon Verbena: a thin white chocolate shell with a sweet, herbaceous lime ganache centre.
Peek-a-boo Walnut Praline: candied roasted walnuts in a walnut butter and a 70% Madagascan dark chocolate shell.

You need to be a weekly meal kit delivery customer of Fresh Prep to purchase East Van Roasters Easter Chocolate Eggs and coffee from the add-ons menu. To make it more accessible East Van Roasters has a unique referral code that gives you a discount when you sign up: INFEVR20. This code can be applied to any new customers to get their first three Fresh Prep meals free (a value of $36.75). Orders are required to be in by Wednesday at 11:59pm the week prior to your delivery date.

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
