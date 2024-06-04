Pre-Orders for Mon Pitou’s Canada Day BBQ Dinner are Now Open

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | With the arrival of grill season, Mon Pitou is thrilled to announce the launch of their Canada Day BBQ Dinner! Available as a dinner for two for $85 or as a dinner for four for $155, this seasonal special is filled with everything you need for the perfect summer gathering.

Starting with one whole chicken leg per person, this feast also includes fully loaded baked potatoes with all of the fixings, summer corn salad, house-made cheddar biscuits, and of course, a big helping of Mon Pitou’s apricot BBQ sauce for the meat! To help wash everything down, there’s a bottle of Coca-Cola for everyone and a 750ml bottle of San Pellegrino Sparkling Water for the table.

Now, what’s a BBQ without dessert? To finish off this fabulous meal, Mon Pitou has included a six inch French Apple Cake that is sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Cooking instructions for the chicken legs and reheating instructions for the sides are provided to allow for a seamless experience with no prep required so you can sit back, relax, and let the incredible aromas of BBQ season fill your backyard!

Mon Pitous’ Canada Day BBQ Dinner is available for pre-order now until June 24th with pickup on Sunday, June 30th or Monday, July 1st. You can place your order online by visiting www.marchemonpitou.ca/productions/bbq. For more information about our take away dinners, please email [email protected].

Marché Mon Pitou is a café, bistro, and specialty grocer located at 1387 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. They are open every day from 7:30am to 9pm on weekdays and 8am to 9pm on weekends. Visit www.marchemonpitou.ca for more information.