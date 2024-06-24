L’Abattoir Launches Second Installment of Sipping Around BC, a Series of Regional Winemaker Dinners

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Following the successful launch of L’Abattoir restaurant’s series with the North Okanagan Winemakers dinner in March, the upcoming Sipping Around BC dinner promises to be a exceptional continuation, delving into the heart of the Central Okanagan. The second dinner, in partnership with Wines of British Columbia and S. Pellegrino, will take place on Wednesday, July 24th, and will feature a 5-course wine-paired menu in L’Abattoir’s Private Dining Room.

The evening will spotlight the region’s unique terroir and varietals, with stories and perspectives from Jak Meyer and Janice Stevens-Meyer, Proprietors of Meyer Family Vineyards, Ben Bryant, Winemaker from 1 Mill Road and Pénélope Roche, Winemaker from Roche Wines. Guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the otherwise unavailable wines being poured during the dinner at cellar door prices during the event.

In anticipation of the second Sipping Around BC collaboration, Andrew Forsyth, Head Sommelier at L’Abattoir, shared, “After the fantastic response to our last dinner, we’re really excited to host these amazing Winemakers and Principals from the Central Okanagan. Their passion is evident in every bottle, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience it firsthand.”

L’Abattoir has consistently championed BC wines, earning accolades such as the Platinum designation at the Vancouver International Wine Festival’s Wine List Awards since 2018. Their participation in the Pour More BC program underscores their dedication to showcasing the province’s finest wines. This summer guests will also find many of the wineries in this series of events highlighted in the dining room on L’Abattoir’s by-the-glass wine list as well as in the BC wine pairings offered with the Chef’s Menu.

Tickets for the Central Okanagan dinner are limited and are now available on L’Abattoir’s website. This is an exciting opportunity to attend an evening celebrating the best of the Central Okanagan wine region.

After the dinner in July, the third and final dinner in the series in 2024 is set for Wednesday, October 23rd, and will highlight the Southern Okanagan and Similkameen regions, featuring wines from Le Vieux Pin, Black Hills Estate Winery, and Orofino. Tickets for the final dinner will launch on July 24th.