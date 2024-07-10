L’Abattoir Announces No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews Edition No. 23, Featuring Special Guest Chef Andrea Carlson

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir is thrilled to announce the latest edition of the No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews dinner series, taking place on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024. This charity event will feature a collaboration between Chef Lee Cooper and Michelin Starred Chef Andrea Carlson of Burdock and Co.

Since 2013, Chef Carlson has been celebrating the natural abundance of the Pacific Northwest, focusing on ingredients from local growers, farmers, and foragers in each season. Guests can look forward to a dining experience that encompasses British Columbia’s rich culinary offerings.

“Andrea’s dedication to showcasing the natural bounty of our region aligns well with our No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews program. We focus on highlighting the ingredients used in the menu in an environment where our guests can watch how they are prepared,” says Chef Lee Cooper. “I am excited to share this unique culinary experience with both Chef Andrea and our guests.”

No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews is an intimate 9-seat chef’s table experience that immerses guests in all aspects of the dining experience, with chefs working directly across the counter. Tickets include a multi-course menu and beverage pairings, offering a truly personal dining experience.

In addition to the dinner itself, L’Abattoir offers a mentorship program during their No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews events, which offers culinary and hospitality students the opportunity to learn from industry leaders. This program fosters the next generation of culinary and hospitality talent through hands-on experience, guided by seasoned professionals throughout the day in the lead up to the event. Students or recent graduates interested in applying for the mentorship program can do so by August 8th, 2024 through the L’Abattoir website.

L’Abattoir is proud to partner with S. Pellegrino and One and Only Events to bring this extraordinary evening to life. Tickets are priced at $500 per guest plus applicable taxes and gratuity, with all proceeds going towards their charity partner, The Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House (DTESNH). Ticket sales launch today and are expected to sell out quickly. In the event that guests miss out on this dining experience, the final edition this year will be held on Wednesday, October 9th with tickets launching in September.