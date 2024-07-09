La Quercia and La Bettolina On the Hunt for Experienced Bartenders and Servers

The Goods from La Quercia + La Bettolina

Vancouver, BC | La Quercia is looking for experienced bartenders and servers to join the teams at our Kitsilano location, as well as our Sunshine Coast outpost, La Bettolina.

La Quercia provides a comprehensive, seasonally focused menu framed within the slow cooking tradition expressed in northern Italian cuisine. With the addition of a complete a la carte menu, Chef Adam Pegg features an impromptu ‘small’ or ‘large’ family style preparation made to involve the entire table in a convivial ‘alla famiglia’ dining experience. Drawing from the deep roots of northern Italian cuisine, La Quercia reflects the culinary heritage of continental Europe, an honest reflection of the true to day offerings of the region. Our Team takes pride in a wide range of house-made products such as bread, fruit preserves, pickled vegetables, desserts and butchery. We continue to source locally and organically, and work with our selected farmers and suppliers to bring the best of the season to the table along with the finest Italian DOP, DOCG and IGP products we can find in the market.

Our little sister restaurant, La Bettolina, is an extended expression of our Italian heritage, inspired by the abundance of fresh ingredients sourced directly from the land and waters of the Sunshine Coast.

At La Bettolina we are looking to fill positions for the duration of the summer season, from now until the end of September. At La Quercia, we are looking for a long-term team member. For both positions, Italian wine knowledge is highly preferred (but not necessary). All prospective candidates can contact [email protected].

La Quercia Kitsilano 3689 West 4th Ave. MAP