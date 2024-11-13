Invite a Chef to Holiday Dinner with Railtown Catering’s Delicious Meal Packages

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | When you make your holiday dinner guest list this year, why not add the chefs from Railtown Catering to the party? Their exquisitely prepared meal packages will elevate the occasion and make feeding your family and friends simple and easy.

While you’re taking care of your last-minute shopping and organizing, the Railtown Catering culinary team will be hard at work carefully preparing your memorable feast from scratch. Their classically trained chefs turn every course into a highlight like maple-glazed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts with toasted almonds, buttered carrots, and mashed Yukon Gold potatoes which accompany the sage-roasted local turkey and Executive Chef Dan Olson’s legendary dried apricot chestnut and brioche bread stuffing. For those looking to elevate their feast, Railtown Catering will also offer a AAA Slow Roasted Certified Angus Prime Rib with jus and horseradish and a signature Roasted Acorn Squash as a plant-based centerpiece or rich additional side dish.

During the holidays, everyone finds room for something sweet to finish the meal, and the meal package includes an irresistibly indulgent housemade Pecan Pie with Chantilly cream to thrill every sweet tooth. New this year, Railtown Catering will also be baking up housemade Sugar Holiday Cookies as an optional add-on that goes perfectly with post-dinner coffee or as a take-home treat for guests.

The holiday dinner package is available in a half size which serves 5-6 for $309 and the full size for 10-12 for $449.

Available meal enhancements include:

• AAA Slow Roasted Certified Angus Prime Rib with jus and horseradish for $269 (serves 4-5 as entrée, 8-10 as a side)

• Railtown’s signature roasted Acorn Squash $30.

• Housemade Sugar Holiday Cookies $48/dozen

Additional portions of holiday sides are also available for purchase.

Orders must be placed by Thursday, December 19th for pickup in Railtown or delivery for an extra charge from December 24-26, and all orders placed by December 6th will include an Early Bird gift of a $40 GC for Railtown Café! Visit railtowncatering.ca for full package and ordering details.

Railtown Catering Holiday Package Menu



• Sage-roasted Turkey, Pre-sliced with Legs Served Whole

• Traditional Giblet Gravy

• Wildflower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce

• Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Segments, Sherry Vinaigrette

• Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing

• Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

• Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

• Buttered Carrots

• Brussels Sprouts & Toasted Almonds

• Housemade Bread, Whipped Butter

• Pecan Pie, Chantilly Cream