From Pozole to Quesa Fundido: Nine Vancouver Places to Score Legit Latin Food

Rainy and grey days call for escapist eating, and what better retaliation than to lean into warm weather food? We’re talking Mexican food – there’s no better time to add some Latin heat and acidity to the diet. Fortunately, East Vancouver is loaded with options that go well beyond the stereotypical taco and margarita joint (not that I don’t appreciate a good one). Here is a grocery-list-style rundown of places where you can order niche dishes, buy top-notch ingredients, and enjoy legit Mexican food, made locally. Basically, whatever Latin flavours you’ve been craving, missing, or hoping to try, you can probably find them at one of the spots below…

Hidden in the back of a bodega near Joyce Station, Los Guerreros’ deli counter is open on weekends only. Arrive at noon to sink your teeth into freshly fried cinnamon-sugar-coated and caramel-stuffed churros while shopping the aisles of imported Mexican goodies. DETAILS

Los Guerreros Latin Foods 102-3317 Kingsway MAP

Panaderia Latina Bakery: Baked Goods + Empanadas

Fronting another small shop in the Joyce area, Panaderia Latina’s display cases are brimming with tres leches cakes and other sweet treats, alongside a fantastic selection of baked and imported goods. Don’t leave without picking up some of their empanadas! DETAILS

Panaderia Latina Bakery 4906 Joyce St. MAP

Chancho Tortilleria: Fresh Tortillas

Probably best known for their piles of delicious pork maciza, panza, and campechano, Chancho also offers their house-made heirloom corn tortillas sold fresh by weight or the dozen, so that you can include these amazing tortillas in your next at-home feast. Easily the best tortillas in town. DETAILS

Chancho Tortilleria on The Drive 2096 Commercial Drive MAP

Don’t feel like leaving the house? Get the goods and cook at home. Started in 2020 in Davie Village, this female-founded spot has grown fast, with seven locations currently across the city. It’s THE place to go for the real deal: rare produce, dry goods, and authentic ready-mades. If you need something specific or authentic, you hit Mi Tierra first. It’s built to be your one-stop for everything Latin American, and the aisles at the Commercial Drive location are laid out by country: Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Peru, you name it. This shop is usually my first stop when I’m after something hard to find. DETAILS

Mi Tierra Latina (The Drive) 1034 Commercial Dr. MAP

Tasty, cheap, fast and filling – properly-done tamales are a beauty, and not easily found around town. The vibrant Tamaly Shop on Main Street, just off Broadway, will satisfy your craving with their solid selection of options both savoury (including meat and plant-based alternatives) and sweet (fruit and chocolate). While you’re there you can also pick up your groceries – from pantry items to produce. Say, “yes” to the sweet cinnamon coffee if it’s offered. DETAILS

Tamaly Shop 2525 Main St. MAP

Don Osos:Quesa Birria

An eclectic, family-run chain with two locations (Commercial Drive and Burnaby) where you can get your fix of the wildly popular Jaliscan specialty, quesa birria (braised meat quesadillas served with consommé for dipping). It’s a heavy dish, but totally worth the indulgence – these guys do it right. DETAILS

Don Osos Restaurant (on The Drive) 1305 Commercial Dr. MAP

This take-out-only carnitas shop, located inside Commissary Connect, punches way above its weight class but has somehow still flown relatively under the radar for the last several years. Following tradition, pieces of pork are cooked in a vat of lard flavoured with aromatics, before being chopped and served with tortillas and salsas. If you’re looking for ready-to-eat meat by the pound, look no further. Pro tip: Don Jose also does a mean torta. DETAILS

Carnitas Don Jose 401 Industrial Ave. MAP

Mezcaleria:Queso Fundido

La Mezcaleria is known for a lot of good stuff, but if forced to pick one standout dish, it’s their queso fundido – a staple in many menus down south but, for some reason, not nearly as common around here. Served in a stone bowl, the cheese slowly caramelizes on the bottom as you scoop it up. If you didn’t already know, now you do — go get it. DETAILS

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

Sabor Mexicano: Pozole

Tucked in a nondescript storefront on Kingsway, this tiny restaurant transports me to the best hole-in-the-wall spots I’ve visited in Mexico. A hearty bowl of hominy and stewed pork topped with sliced radishes and greens, and a big glass of Agua de Jamaica, will sort you out, I promise. DETAILS