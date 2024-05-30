A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Back to: From Pozole to Quesa Fundido: Nine Vancouver Places to Score Legit Latin Food
List Map

From Pozole to Quesa Fundido: Nine Vancouver Places to Score Legit Latin Food

Here is a grocery-list-style rundown of places where you can order niche dishes, buy top-notch ingredients, and enjoy legit Mexican food, made locally.
Article
Diner East Vancouver

From Pozole to Quesa Fundido: Nine Vancouver Places to Score Legit Latin Food

Portrait
Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine

Rainy and grey days call for escapist eating, and what better retaliation than to lean into warm weather food? We’re talking Mexican food – there’s no better time to add some Latin heat and acidity to the diet. Fortunately, East Vancouver is loaded with options that go well beyond the stereotypical taco and margarita joint (not that I don’t appreciate a good one). Here is a grocery-list-style rundown of places where you can order niche dishes, buy top-notch ingredients, and enjoy legit Mexican food, made locally. Basically, whatever Latin flavours you’ve been craving, missing, or hoping to try, you can probably find them at one of the spots below…

Los Guerreros Latin Foods: Churros

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Saturday afternoon churros at Los Guerreros | Photo by Scout Magazine

Hidden in the back of a bodega near Joyce Station, Los Guerreros’ deli counter is open on weekends only. Arrive at noon to sink your teeth into freshly fried cinnamon-sugar-coated and caramel-stuffed churros while shopping the aisles of imported Mexican goodies. DETAILS

Los Guerreros Latin Foods 102-3317 Kingsway MAP

Panaderia Latina Bakery: Baked Goods + Empanadas

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
A stacked bakery case at Panaderia Latina | Photo by Scout Magazine

Fronting another small shop in the Joyce area, Panaderia Latina’s display cases are brimming with tres leches cakes and other sweet treats, alongside a fantastic selection of baked and imported goods. Don’t leave without picking up some of their empanadas! DETAILS

Panaderia Latina Bakery 4906 Joyce St. MAP

Chancho Tortilleria: Fresh Tortillas 

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Easily the best tortillas in the city, at Chancho | Photo by Scout Magazine

Probably best known for their piles of delicious pork maciza, panza, and campechano, Chancho also offers their house-made heirloom corn tortillas sold fresh by weight or the dozen, so that you can include these amazing tortillas in your next at-home feast. Easily the best tortillas in town. DETAILS

Chancho Tortilleria on The Drive 2096 Commercial Drive MAP

Mi Tierra Latina:PROVISIONS 

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Aisle after aisle of fun treats at Mi Tierra | Photo by Scout Magazine

Don’t feel like leaving the house? Get the goods and cook at home. Started in 2020 in Davie Village, this female-founded spot has grown fast, with seven locations currently across the city. It’s THE place to go for the real deal: rare produce, dry goods, and authentic ready-mades. If you need something specific or authentic, you hit Mi Tierra first. It’s built to be your one-stop for everything Latin American, and the aisles at the Commercial Drive location are laid out by country: Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Peru, you name it. This shop is usually my first stop when I’m after something hard to find. DETAILS 

Mi Tierra Latina (The Drive) 1034 Commercial Dr. MAP

Tamaly Shop: Tamales

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Cheese, jalapeño, and salsa roja tamale | Photo by Scout Magazine

Tasty, cheap, fast and filling – properly-done tamales are a beauty, and not easily found around town. The vibrant Tamaly Shop on Main Street, just off Broadway, will satisfy your craving with their solid selection of options both savoury (including meat and plant-based alternatives) and sweet (fruit and chocolate). While you’re there you can also pick up your groceries – from pantry items to produce. Say, “yes” to the sweet cinnamon coffee if it’s offered. DETAILS

Tamaly Shop 2525 Main St. MAP

Don Osos:Quesa Birria

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Quesa birria at Don Oso | Photo by Scout Magazine

An eclectic, family-run chain with two locations (Commercial Drive and Burnaby) where you can get your fix of the wildly popular Jaliscan specialty, quesa birria (braised meat quesadillas served with consommé for dipping). It’s a heavy dish, but totally worth the indulgence – these guys do it right. DETAILS

Don Osos Restaurant (on The Drive) 1305 Commercial Dr. MAP

Carnitas Don Jose:Carnitas

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Carnitas at Don Jose | Photo by Scout Magazine

This take-out-only carnitas shop, located inside Commissary Connect, punches way above its weight class but has somehow still flown relatively under the radar for the last several years. Following tradition, pieces of pork are cooked in a vat of lard flavoured with aromatics, before being chopped and served with tortillas and salsas. If you’re looking for ready-to-eat meat by the pound, look no further. Pro tip: Don Jose also does a mean torta. DETAILS

Carnitas Don Jose 401 Industrial Ave. MAP

Mezcaleria:Queso Fundido

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Gooey and satisfying queso fundido at Mezcaleria | Photo by Scout Magazine

La Mezcaleria is known for a lot of good stuff, but if forced to pick one standout dish, it’s their queso fundido – a staple in many menus down south but, for some reason, not nearly as common around here. Served in a stone bowl, the cheese slowly caramelizes on the bottom as you scoop it up. If you didn’t already know, now you do — go get it. DETAILS

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

Sabor Mexicano: Pozole

Best Mexican Food in Vancouver Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Sabor Mexicano | Photo by Scout Magazine

Tucked in a nondescript storefront on Kingsway, this tiny restaurant transports me to the best hole-in-the-wall spots I’ve visited in Mexico. A hearty bowl of hominy and stewed pork topped with sliced radishes and greens, and a big glass of Agua de Jamaica, will sort you out, I promise. DETAILS

Sabor Mexicano 2665 Kingsway MAP

MORE GOOD THINGS TO EAT

Diner

See more from Diner
Diner

Four Fresh Brunch Options in Vancouver

The brunch scene in Vancouver has significantly levelled up over the past few months. Here are some new names to add to your list…
Diner

18 Vancouver Restaurants Named Among the 100 Best in Canada

Explore the Full 2024 List of Canada’s Best Restaurants and Bars, Including Top New Eateries and 50 Best Bars, Plus a Map of 29 Award-Winning Establishments in British Columbia.
Diner Mt. Pleasant

A Look Inside ‘Casa Molina’, Now (Softly) Serving Up Spanish Food in Mount Pleasant

Casa Molina (2211 Manitoba St.) has successfully managed to mix the laid-back, at-home feeling with great service and a strong food and drink program.
Diner Kitsilano

Outtakes From a Maenam-aLena Staff Meal

We love a good family-style staff meal. Last month, we caught wind of a variation on this theme: a staff meal exchange between neighbourbood restaurants, Maenam and AnnaLena.

The Scout Community

Become a member