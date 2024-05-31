From BC Whiskey to Zalto Stemware: Vessel Liquor Gives Their June Recommendations

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria (five times!), Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

With a nod and thanks to fathers and father figures all around us, here are our June picks:

MADE IN BC

Tofino Distillery West Coast Whiskey, Tofino, BC. ($89.99, 750ml)

We all know “the west coast is the best coast”, and this small batch / single barrel whiskey is a showcase. BC organic grains and Clayoquot Sound rainwater base this handcrafted spirit, as wildly beautiful as its Tofitian home. Find it online.

MEET BOB

Trial & Ale Brewing Company ‘Robert’, Edmonton, Alberta ($24.99, 750ml)

This wild blend, Blood Orange Brett, was affectionately nicknamed ‘Bob’, but upgraded to an adult when bottled, as ‘Robert’. The wildness of the brett harmonizes with the blood orange’s allure, yielding a funky citrus twang that is tempered by its time in oak barrels. Find it online.

SYRAH MASTERY

Damascene Stellenbosch Syrah 2022, Swartland, South Africa ($74.99, 750ml)

Damascene references an important insight, or epiphany, which is what you’ll experience when you taste this singular Syrah from Swartland (only 4357 bottles made). Expressively perfumed, with violets, dusky wild black plum, ferrous notes, and white pepper, this is a fresh and savoury red from the far reaches of the region. Super impressive. Find it online.

THE ULTIMATE WINE GLASS

Zalto Universal Wine Glass, Austria ($99.99 each)

THE choice for sommeliers and wine geeks the world over, Zalto glasses are valued for their function, as well as their striking, sleek, lightweight design. These super fine, lead-free crystal glasses are mouth blown and handmade in Austria. Don’t let the lithe form scare you; these glasses are highly resilient (and dishwasher safe!) The Universal is your Ultimate glass. Find it online.