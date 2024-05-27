Enjoy Sips, Snacks and Slam Dunks at The Chickadee Room, June 6th

A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Vancouver, BC | Join us on Thursday, June 6th to celebrate Game 1 of the NBA Finals at The Chickadee Room! Our Chinatown cocktail bar is giving the game some special and swanky treatment, with the help of Hennessy. Guests will not only be treated to all of NBA Finals Game 1 action on our big screen, they’ll also get to do it while sipping on our Feature Hennessy cocktail, ‘Hoop Dreams’ (Hennessy VS, Coconut Campari, Giffard Banane, Pineapple, Lemon), while chowing down on stadium-style snacks from our neighbour restaurant, Juke Fried Chicken. Plus, each ticket entitles you to entry in our exclusive (honestly crazy good) Hennessy x NBA swag giveaway:

1st Prize : Hennessy NBA Jacket, Hennessy NBA Jersey, Hennessy NBA Basketball, and more…
2nd Prize : Hennessy NBA Jacket, Hennessy NBA Jersey, Hennessy NBA Basketball
3rd Prize : Hennessy NBA Basketball

Ready to score? Tickets are $40 each (plus tax and grat), and are available to purchase through The Chickadee Room’s Tock page here.

