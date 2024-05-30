Chef Angus An Taps Main St. Brewing to Create Exclusive New Crispy Lager

The Goods from Full House Hospitality (Fat Mao / Longtail Kitchen / Maenam

Vancouver, BC | There’s a new beer on the block, just-in-time for the start of summer! Chef Angus An and Main St. Brewing have created an exclusive beer called the Crispy Lager, designed to complement the vibrant flavours of An’s renowned restaurants – the elevated Thai cuisine at Maenam, Southeast Asian street food at Longtail Kitchen, and slurp-worthy soup noodles at Fat Mao Noodles.

“Our friends at Main Street Brewing are long-time colleagues, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with them on creating an exclusive new beer that would pair well with our culinary line-up,” says Angus An, founder and executive chef of Full House Hospitality, which counts Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, Sen Pad Thai, and Fat Mao Noodles in its restaurant portfolio. “The Crispy Lager is everything we’d hoped it would be – it’s bright, light, easy to drink, and pairs well with a variety of dishes, especially those with some heat. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy it with our food.”

Available now for dine-in guests, the Crispy Lager is a refreshing take on the classic lager, featuring a unique twist with the addition of preserved black lime and toasted fennel. The black lime infuses the beer with a juicy, charismatic quality, while the toasted fennel adds texture and a hint of flavour. Overall, it is a very lively beer crafted to enhance the flavours of An’s dishes.

The colourful pink can was designed in-house by Full House Hospitality and includes sketched artwork of signature dishes from Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, and Fat Mao Noodles, iconic Southeast Asian symbols, and a fun portrait of An.

Main St. Brewing most recently won a gold medal at the Canadian Brewing Awards for its Main Street Pilsner, in the North American-Style Lager category.

“We had a great time creating the Crispy Lager with Angus,” says Azlan Graves, Main St. Brewing’s head brewer, who was named 2024 Canadian Young Brewer of the Year at the Canadian Brewers Choice Awards. “It’s definitely a great pairing with the diverse flavours of Southeast Asian food. The combination of preserved black lime and toasted fennel truly sets this beer apart.”

Chef Angus An’s Crispy Lager by Main St. Brewing is now available at Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, and Fat Mao Noodles. Guests can also purchase cans to take home from Main St. Brewing later this summer.

Fat Mao Chinatown 217 E Georgia St. MAP

Fat Mao (Downtown) Downtown 983 Helmcken St. MAP

Longtail Kitchen New Westminster 116-810 Quayside Drive MAP