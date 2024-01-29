Valentine’s Cocktail Class with Chris Enns at Odd Society Spirits

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | On Sunday, February 11th, award winning bartender, Chris Enns, will be leading two cocktail classes in the Odd Lounge in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Learn the basics and some science behind cocktail creation in a cozy space. Tools will be provided at individual stations so just bring yourself!

Tickets are available at Odd Society’s Tock page for $90(+tax) and includes the making and enjoying of three cocktails, a distillery tour from our Master Distiller – Gordon Glanz, a variety of snacks, and a day-of 10% discount on Odd Society bottles.

Odd Society Spirits

1725 Powell St., East Van

Sunday, February 11, 2024

3:30pm and 6:30pm classes