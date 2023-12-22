Keep Fit and Have Fun with The American This NYE

The Goods from The American

Vancouver, BC | Get a jump start on your New Year’s Resolution at The American’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Drag Party! The evening will feature drag performances from some fabulous local talent hosted by Vancouver’s own Dislexia and we’ll have DJ Phil David on the decks to keep you moving all night long!

We’ll be pouring some seriously delicious cocktails featuring Squirrel Friendz Vodka and DownLow Burgers will be serving up a mouthwatering feature menu providing you with the fuel to dance the night away.

Dressing up in your finest, tightest and brightest is highly encouraged – prizes will be awarded for best dressed! Don’t forget to jazzercise your way over to the Wize Spirits Photo Wall for the perfect group (or selfie) photo op!

Join us as we high kick our fabulous way into 2024!

Sunday, December 31, 2023

8PM – 2AM

19+ – Please bring valid photo ID

Advance Tickets are available on Eventbrite: $15 GA Admission (seating first come, first served); $120 for 6 Tickets + Booth Seating (limited availability). Pricing doesn’t include taxes & fees. Door Tickets: $20. All tickets include a Wize Orange’sicle Mimosa Midnight Toast!