Join Bar Tartare for a ‘No Fuss’ New Years Eve Celebration

The Goods from Bar Tartare

Vancouver, BC | We’re doing a chill NYE thing. No tickets, no resos, no fuss! Just a nice time with friends. Lucky Bepo Ramen will be popping up, serving ramen and snacks from 5pm until the food runs out. Plus: we’re opening the fridge early! Join us for a special December 31st Happy Hour from 2-8pm, and take 10% off of all bottles of wine (dine in or take away).

Pop in early or stay for the countdown. Come by at your leisure! Stay tuned to @_bartartare for menu details.