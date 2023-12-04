Holiday Dessert Planning is a ‘Piece of Cake’ with Exquisite Yule Logs from Mon Paris

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | Elevate your festive feast with a show-stopping sweet finish, just a click away. Chef Elena Krasnova’s stunning Bûche de Noël is back in three extraordinary flavour combinations: Jolly Raspberry Chocolate, Blissful Black Forest, and the buzzworthy Caramel Pecan Coffee. Each creation adds a uniquely delicious touch to your holiday table. Mon Paris Yule Logs are available for pre-order at the pastry shop or online at monparis.ca, with the option to pick up on December 23rd or 24th.

Mon Paris Bûches de Noël (serves eight)

• Jolly Raspberry Chocolate, $45: Chocolate mousse and tangy raspberry compote with chocolate biscuit.

• Blissful Black Forest, $45: Sour-cherry confit and dark chocolate biscuit with vanilla mousse.

• Caramel Pecan Coffee, $55: Chocolate pecan crunch, coffee crème brûlée, and caramel biscuit with caramel mousse.

Visit Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) in person or online at monparis.ca to explore the entire 2023 Holiday Collection, including yule logs, seasonal treats, cookies, special occasion cakes, pastries, and Belgian chocolate bonbons. Orders can be placed in advance online, in-store, or by phone at 604-564-5665.