‘Festival of Trees’ Returns to Mission Hill Family Estate, Nov. 24th – Jan. 7th

West Kelowna , BC | Mission Hill Family Estate will kick off the holiday season November 24th with Festival of Trees. The landmark winery will mark its seventh year as a host venue for the annual campaign which is held in communities across British Columbia to fundraise for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Festival of Trees, running November 24th to January 7th, brings together friends and partners of the winery from across the region to create and trim unique, custom-designed holiday trees, which are displayed around Mission Hill Family Estate over the season.

The public is invited to the Opening Celebration on the evening of November 24 (5–8 pm), which will feature live music, mulled wine, hot chocolate and deluxe holiday treats to enjoy while strolling the Estate to view the trees (and vote for favourites!).

Tickets are $20 per person, with a percentage of proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Book your experience, here.

Throughout the holiday season, the Festival of Trees Winery Experience combines viewing the trees with an exclusive wine and food pairing. Available for up to six guests, from November 25 through January 7, it includes a guided cellar tour and a guided, seated tasting of the Mission Hill Family Estate Terroir and Legacy Collection wines, along with small bites.

Tickets are $65 per person, with a percentage of proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Book your experience, here.

The goal of Mission Hill Family Estate this year is to raise $50,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Take part in supporting an amazing cause while celebrating in the glow of a wine-country holiday tradition.

For more information about Festival of Trees, visit fundraise.bcchf.ca/event/festivaloftrees.