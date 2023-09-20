Published on Main Named New Krug Embassade

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Published on Main (3593 Main Street) is excited to partner with Krug Champagne, the world’s first luxury Champagne House. The award-winning one Michelin star restaurant is now an official Krug Ambassade, belonging to a prestigious network of iconic places which represent the spirit of the House of Krug based on the principles of prestige – a unique passion and savoir-faire. There are currently only two Krug Ambassades in Canada.

According to House of Krug, a Krug Ambassade is a “culinary destination where gastronomic excellence meets the finest champagnes”. To celebrate, Published on Main is participating in Krug Week, where the House honours its savoir-faire each year by inviting Krug Ambassade chefs to interpret a single ingredient to pair with a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé. This year, it’s lemon.

From October 2 to 8, 2023, guests can sip Krug Grande Cuvée by-the-glass and enjoy executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team’s exclusive creation – a Lemon Sour Cream dessert with Kaluga Caviar and olive oil.



“We are honoured to join an esteemed group of places around the world as House of Krug’s newest Krug Ambassade,” says Jayton Paul, wine director at Published on Main, and Michelin Guide Vancouver’s inaugural Sommelier of the Year. “This designation allows us to add a variety of Krug bottles to our cellar, including rare finds. But most of all, guests can now also enjoy Krug’s most revered non-vintage champagne, Krug Grande Cuvée, by-the-glass. I look forward to welcoming guests to come in and have a taste, a glass, or a bottle.”

As Krug Ambassade, Published on Main will have one of Western Canada’s largest Krug selections on offer, including the Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition (also available by-the-glass), Krug Rosé, Krug Vintage ’06, Krug Vintage ’08, and Krug Clos Du Mesnil ’06 Blanc de Blancs.

On the first time he had the chance to try Krug, Paul says, “I enjoyed my first sip of Krug in 2016, when two of my industry friends and I decided to purchase a bottle of Krug Grand Cuvée 162ème Édition and enjoy it after service one night. I recall an immense amount of complexity with aromatics of preserved lemon, dried elderflower, puff pastry, crushed oyster shells and chalk dust. The palate really stood out for me.”

Read more about Paul’s Krug journey and his full Q&A, alongside chef Stieffenhofer-Brandson, at www.krug.com/krug-lovers/published-main.