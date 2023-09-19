Victoria’s Inn at Laurel Point Now Hiring For Multiple Positions

The Goods from Inn at Laurel Point

Victoria, BC | If creating memories and being part of an exceptional guest experience appeals to you, you may be interested in joining the outstanding team at Inn at Laurel Point where we aim to provide a “refined coastal experience in a waterfront city setting, guided by sincere, friendly service, to create remarkable memories.”

Inn at Laurel Point is looking for experienced candidates to fill the roles of Chef Tournant, Pastry Cook 2 and Recruitment Coordinator.

Summary of Positions:

The Chef Tournant at Inn at Laurel Point is responsible for covering daily tasks of Restaurant Chef and Banquet Chef in their absence. The Chef Tournant works under the direction of the Executive Chef and alongside the Restaurant Chef and Banquet Chef, in supervising kitchen colleagues. This is a permanent, full time position. Full job description here.

The Pastry Cook 2 is responsible for preparing all menu items to standard, as laid out by the Executive Chef and Pastry Chef, in an efficient, cost effective and timely manner. Full job description here.

The Recruitment Coordinator is responsible for assisting the HR Leaders in the recruitment & selection of union positions. Full job description here.

What’s in it for you?

Competitive Wages

A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills

Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

Comprehensive benefits package

Colleague of the month recognition program

Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you

Aura waterfront restaurant + patio staff discount – 50%

Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one-night stay including breakfast for 2

Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

Candidate referral bonus – $500

Industry discounts

Workshops

Cross-training opportunities

Skill and advancement training programs

Shower and locker facilities

Joining Bonus: $500 ($200 on joining + $300 after completing probation)

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily.

Apply Now! Please email your resume to [email protected]. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers.

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!