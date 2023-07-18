¿CóMO? Taperia Partners with Intrepid Travel for a 10-Day Trip of a Lifetime to Spain

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Taperia

Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave), Mount Pleasant’s popular Spanish tapas bar, has built a cult following with its unique shopper tote bag, with guests spotted traveling around the world with it – spawning the fun hashtag #comobaginthewild. And now, the Restaurants from Spain-certified hot spot is partnering with one of the world’s largest adventure travel companies Intrepid Travel on the ultimate Northern Spain food tour giveaway.

“We created our Como tote bags during the pandemic for our mercado, so guests would be able to carry their goods home in a sustainable way,” says Shaun Layton, who co-owns ¿CóMO? Taperia with Frankie Harrington. “We had no idea they would be so popular – they started popping up on social media and guests would tag us. Since we are a Spanish tapas bar, this contest is just a fun way to encourage responsible travel in Spain with an awesome company. Intrepid Travel’s small group tours are one of a kind, and this Northern Spain food adventure features some of our favourite spots.”

The Como Bag in the Wild contest kicks-off July 18, 2023 and will run until September 30, 2023. To enter, people simply need to use #comobaginthewild, tag three friends, and tag and follow ¿CóMO? Taperia and Intrepid Travel on Instagram in a photo of them with their Como tote bag on vacation somewhere in the world.

The winner and a friend get to go on a future Intrepid Travel Real Food Adventure Northern Spain tour (valued at $9,610), which kicks off in Barcelona (flights are not included). The 10-day trip takes travellers on a foodie adventure exploring the sights, sounds and tastes of Northern Spain. Highlights include:

Immerse in local history and culture while sampling produce at La Boqueria Market

Whip up Catalan specialties in a cooking class

Enjoy myriad tapas bars in Logrono

Discover the medieval streets and underground wine caves of Laguardia

Venture north to San Sebastian where beaches and a thriving food and arts scene bask together under a beaming sun

Discover the medieval history and charming cobbled laneways of Northern Spain, while stopping off for a glass of the local drop to soak up the surroundings

The winner will be selected by a collective group, which includes representatives from ¿CóMO? Taperia and Intrepid Travel. ¿CóMO? Taperia will also provide prizes for the second and third place winners. Full contest details are available at www.comotaperia.com.

“We’re proud to be partnering with one of Vancouver’s most locally loved restaurants to give two lucky Canadians the chance to go on our culinary adventure through Northern Spain,” adds Tom Smith, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, North America, Intrepid Travel. “Food and travel go hand in hand. Experiencing the local cuisine is at the heart of every Intrepid trip but we also offer a wide range of tours devoted to food for Canadians to choose from.”

Como’s tote bags were designed together with local branding agency Glasfurd & Walker. The bag itself is highly functional and made with sturdy cotton canvas, featuring several bottle slots inside, a zippered interior pocket, and a fun logoed-Como print on the front. The bag, available in yellow or blue, also has a full zip closure, to help keep items safe.

“We’ve had people tag us all the way from Tokyo to Rio and can’t wait to see where our bag will end up at next,” adds Layton.

Como’s tote bags are available for purchase at the restaurant or online (for pick up at the restaurant) at www.comotaperia.com.

For more information about ¿CóMO? Taperia or the contest, please visit www.comotaperia.com.

For more information about Intrepid Travel, please visit www.intrepidtravel.com.