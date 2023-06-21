Celebrate the Golden Hours of Summer Nights with Sunset Groove Thursdays at CedarCreek Estate Winery

The Goods from CedarCreek Estate Winery

Kelowna, BC | Join CedarCreek Estate Winery for the Sunset Groove Thursdays series this summer. On alternate Thursday evenings all season long (with the upcoming one scheduled for June 29), special wines, spectacular sunsets and local musicians come together to create an unforgettable glow.

As the heat of the day fades into long, warm Okanagan evenings, CedarCreek’s Sunset Groove Thursdays will begin at 6pm. Attendees will receive a glass of Jagged Rock Sparkling Rosé on arrival, and enjoy an evening of music from talented local artists. As melodies float over Okanagan Lake, views from the Pavilion will reveal CedarCreek’s estate vineyards slowly ripening into full splendor.

A selection of wines (by the glass or bottle), accompanied by beautifully prepared bites by the brilliant Home Block restaurant culinary team, will be available for purchase.

Sunset Groove Thursdays 2023 Artist Calendar

June 29: Joshua Smith

July 13: Aidan Mayes

July 27: David Barber

August 10: Nevaeh Dyson

August 24: Joshua Smith

Thursday, 6–9:30pm. $30 per guest. Reservations available at exploretock.com/cedarcreek-estate-winery-kelowna