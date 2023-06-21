Community News / The Okanagan

Celebrate the Golden Hours of Summer Nights with Sunset Groove Thursdays at CedarCreek Estate Winery

Portrait

The Goods from CedarCreek Estate Winery

Kelowna, BC | Join CedarCreek Estate Winery for the Sunset Groove Thursdays series this summer. On alternate Thursday evenings all season long (with the upcoming one scheduled for June 29), special wines, spectacular sunsets and local musicians come together to create an unforgettable glow.

As the heat of the day fades into long, warm Okanagan evenings, CedarCreek’s Sunset Groove Thursdays will begin at 6pm. Attendees will receive a glass of Jagged Rock Sparkling Rosé on arrival, and enjoy an evening of music from talented local artists. As melodies float over Okanagan Lake, views from the Pavilion will reveal CedarCreek’s estate vineyards slowly ripening into full splendor.

A selection of wines (by the glass or bottle), accompanied by beautifully prepared bites by the brilliant Home Block restaurant culinary team, will be available for purchase.

Thursday, 6–9:30pm. $30 per guest. Reservations available at exploretock.com/cedarcreek-estate-winery-kelowna

CedarCreek Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
5445 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna | 778-738-1020 | WEBSITE
Celebrate the Golden Hours of Summer Nights with Sunset Groove Thursdays at CedarCreek Estate Winery
Celebrate CedarCreek Estate’s 2022 Rosé Release with an Interactive Winemakers’ Event

There are 0 comments

Further Afield Trips / Sunshine Coast

Venturing Further Afield in Powell River, with Cord Jarvie

A few years back, Jarvie moved to Powell River to open Supercharger - an 80s inspired pizza shop with proper pizza and a solid selection of craft beer. When we started to think about taking a trip up the Sunshine Coast, Jarvie's long history of involvement in the restaurant industry in Vancouver made him a no-brainer resource.

16 Places

The Okanagan

Step into Nostalgia at Phantom Creek Estate Winery’s 4th Birthday Bash

Dine on Mother Nature’s Time at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove

Grill and Chill at Phantom Creek Estates Father’s Day Tailgate BBQ

Popular

On Ken Sim’s So-Called “Swagger” and ABC’S Class War

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol.5

The Process: Making Some of the Best Cocktails in Vancouver

Toptable Group’s First Victoria Restaurant, ‘Marilena’, Opens on June 28th

Seven New & Recently Opened Places to See, Make, and Learn About Art, Mapped

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Join Fresh Roots for the Return of the Annual Schoolyard Harvest Dinner, July 6th
Community News / Gastown

Join the L’Abattoir x Maison Publique Collaboration Dinner on June 28th
Community News / Victoria

Toptable Group’s First Victoria Restaurant, ‘Marilena’, Opens on June 28th
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Tailgate Series Returns for a Summer of Delicious BBQ Celebrations