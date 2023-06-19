The Countdown to Steel & Oak Brewing’s ‘SO9’ Nine-Year Anniversary Party Starts Now

Local beer lovers have their work cut out for them this month: hot on the heels of Four Winds’ 10-year anniversary celebration in Delta on June 3rd, New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing Co. has announced ‘SO9’, their own nine-year birthday bash, this Sunday, June 25th.

Of course, this sort of ‘work’ – an hour or less of travel on public transportation (via the Skytrain) each way between Vancouver and the 1319 3rd Avenue location, plus five hours of party-time – isn’t the sort that we bemoan, by any means. Minimal planning is required: simply show up at the brewery (the party set-up will be in the lot out back) between noon and 5pm on the 25th with an empty belly, a mighty thirst, and in good spirits, to partake in all of the games and festivities. Dogs and children are optional, but both are more than welcome to join.

Attendance is free for all, but sticking to your budget might be difficult considering all of the delicious food trucks on site (Top Rope Birria, Sirius Cravings Smash Burgers, Old Country Pierogi, and Mr. Arancino Risotto Balls) and drinks on tap (beer – duh! – as well as cider, seltzer, and lemonade)…plus, just for the occasion, the Steel & Oak crew is providing some extra incentive to stock up on S&O merch and beers, by way of a not-too-shabby (15%) discount for attendees only. Also of note: S&O will be ready to keep you cool if Summer shows up ‘on schedule’, with shaded areas, misting and watering stations, and soft serve. Phew!

Mark your calendar, load your Compass card, and stay tuned to their website’s Anniversary page here for more details and developments.