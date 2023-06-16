Community News / Gastown

Join the L’Abattoir x Maison Publique Collaboration Dinner on June 28th

Portrait

Photo credit: Eric Milic Photography

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | A long standing friendship between L’Abattoir’s Chef Lee Cooper and Maison Publique’s Chef Derek Dammann has brought about this exceptional culinary evening taking place on Wednesday, June 28th.

Chef Dammann from Montreal’s lauded Maison Publique and McKiernan will be cooking alongside the L’Abattoir culinary team to bring you a true collaboration menu later this month.

Reserve today for this a one-night-only à la carte menu that can be enjoyed in the dining room or at the bar all evening long. Reservations can be made with a $75 per person non-refundable deposit that will be applied to the final bill. Limited seating available starting at 5pm.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
Join the L’Abattoir x Maison Publique Collaboration Dinner on June 28th
L’Abattoir Announces a Series of Summer and Fall Events to Celebrate 13th Anniversary

There are 0 comments

Gastown

L’Abattoir Kicks Off Their 13th Anniversary Celebrations This Sunday with Alumni, Shaun Layton

Get Hopped Up At The Magnet on June 3rd

Congratulations on a Decade of Service

Revel in a Night of Seafood, Wine and Good Times at Juice Bar, Dec. 20th

Amanda MacMullin Talks Seeking New Challenges and Becoming a ‘Grizzled Old Bartender’

Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

Popular

Seven New & Recently Opened Places to See, Make, and Learn About Art, Mapped

From ‘Jazzy Boombap’ to Adolescent Rebellion: Shotaro Jotatsu Names His Definitive Records

Tasty Flavours of Hope Market & Food Fair Goes Down in Mount Pleasant This Friday

Please! Beverage Co.’s New Tasting Room Opens Doors in Mt Pleasant

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Copperpenny Distilling Co. Announce New Slate of Oysters-and-Cocktails Events

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

Toptable Group’s First Victoria Restaurant, ‘Marilena’, Opens on June 28th
Community News

Unleash Your Inner Seafood Chef: Announcing the Ocean Wise Masterclass at BC Seafood Festival
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Tailgate Series Returns for a Summer of Delicious BBQ Celebrations
Community News / North Vancouver

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Copperpenny Distilling Co. Announce New Slate of Oysters-and-Cocktails Events

2 Places