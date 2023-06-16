Join the L’Abattoir x Maison Publique Collaboration Dinner on June 28th

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | A long standing friendship between L’Abattoir’s Chef Lee Cooper and Maison Publique’s Chef Derek Dammann has brought about this exceptional culinary evening taking place on Wednesday, June 28th.

Chef Dammann from Montreal’s lauded Maison Publique and McKiernan will be cooking alongside the L’Abattoir culinary team to bring you a true collaboration menu later this month.

Reserve today for this a one-night-only à la carte menu that can be enjoyed in the dining room or at the bar all evening long. Reservations can be made with a $75 per person non-refundable deposit that will be applied to the final bill. Limited seating available starting at 5pm.