Tacofino and Juke Fried Chicken Announce “Fried Chicken Torta” Collaboration

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino and Juke Fried Chicken, two beloved Vancouver-based restaurant institutions, are thrilled to announce a new collaborative creation: the mouth watering “Fried Chicken Torta.” This limited-time culinary collab will only be available from June 15th to June 30th at Juke Fried Chicken and Tacofino Kitsilano locations, with net proceeds being donated to Make-A-Wish® Canada.

Combining the best of both worlds, the Fried Chicken Torta brings together Tacofino’s expertise in crafting sensational Baja-inspired flavors with Juke Fried Chicken’s renowned fried chicken. Made on a crusty roll, with miso mayo, avocado salsa, spicy pickled veg, lettuce and of course fried chicken, the Fried Chicken Torta is set to become an instant favorite among Vancouver food enthusiasts this spring.

“Juke Fried Chicken is honored to team up with Tacofino for this special collaboration,” adds Justin Tisdall, Co-founder of Juke Fried Chicken. “By enjoying the Fried Chicken Torta, our customers will not only indulge in an amazing culinary creation but also do some good by contributing to Make-A-Wish® Canada’s mission of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

During the promotional period, the Fried Chicken Torta will be available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery exclusively at Juke Fried Chicken (182 Keefer Street) and Tacofino Kitsilano (1909 W 4th Ave).

Make-A-Wish® Canada, a leading charitable organization that grants wishes to children facing critical illnesses, providing them with hope, strength, and joy during challenging times. Tacofino and Juke Fried Chicken are proud to contribute to this important cause by donating all net proceeds from the Fried Chicken Torta sales during the two-week promotional period.

Tacofino (Kits) Kitsilano 1909 West 4th Ave. MAP