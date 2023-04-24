Breaking Down the Van Mag Awards, with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith





Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

The boys are back for another “triple J” episode, chockfull with their in-depth insights and immeasurable humour… This time around, James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality) and James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus) share their opinions on the Vancouver Magazine 2023 Restaurant Awards finalists, and break down Vancouver’s restaurant scene as a whole. Enjoy!