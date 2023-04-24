Track and Food

Breaking Down the Van Mag Awards, with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith

Portrait


Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

The boys are back for another “triple J” episode, chockfull with their in-depth insights and immeasurable humour… This time around, James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality) and James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus) share their opinions on the Vancouver Magazine 2023 Restaurant Awards finalists, and break down Vancouver’s restaurant scene as a whole. Enjoy!

There are 0 comments

Popular

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Cure the ‘Raincouver’ Blues with These Six Comforting Treats

Scout List, Vol. 601

Francis Arevalo Does The Dishes

Don’t Miss the 33 Acres X Savio Volpe ‘B33r’ Collab Launch on April 28th!

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

David Fairey and Anelyse Weiler Discuss the Migrant Worker Piece Rate System

The labour economist and research associate of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and Associate Professor of Sociology at UVic - who are also joint authors of a revealing article recently published in The Tyee - share their candid perspectives and insightful solutions with listeners.
Track and Food

Getting Loose and Talking Wine, with Maude Renaud-Brisson, Kelcie Jones and Jenna Briscoe

In this episode, the three ladies discuss their new endeavour, 'This is Wine School', launching in Chinatown (265 East Pender) this week.
Track and Food

Bartender Alex Black Discusses New Chinatown Spot, Bagheera

Back for another fun conversation, the seasoned bartender talks about his new bar concept, located just around the corner from Laowai speakeasy.
Track and Food

Corey Mintz Discusses Noma’s Impending Closure, What it Means for Labour and “Fine Dining”

The prominent food journalist joins Jamie Mah on the podcast once again - this time to help break down the recent announcement of Noma's impending closure at the end of 2024.